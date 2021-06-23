The Bourbon Room Hollywood to Reopen in July With Derek Klena, Shoshana Bean and More

The Bourbon Room Hollywood is reopening this July with a new audacious lineup up of shows, concerts, and artists, across a variety of genres, including an innovative partnership with For The Record Live that features the 10th anniversary production of Tarantino Live and a live concert series. Originally built for global sensation Rock of Ages, The Bourbon Room has reinvented itself for 2021 with a whole new swagger.

"The Bourbon Room Hollywood combines the best of LA theater, nightlife and that rock and roll attitude that built the Sunset Strip. If Joe's Pub and The Troubadour had a baby it would be the Bourbon Room," said Matthew Weaver, Owner of The Bourbon Room. "After a year of no live performances, we wanted to reopen with shows across genres but highlighting the best of what Los Angeles theater can be."

The party starts at The Bourbon Room with a series of limited run live concerts shows featuring some of the most distinctive talent working in theater today.

Brian Justin Crum with Special Guest Katya - July 16 & 17

This new immersive nightlife concert blends together music, drag and dance to create a show that creates a whole new genre of entertainment.

Derek Klena - July 24& 25

A Southern California native and currently nominated for a Tony for his performance in Jagged Little Pill, Klena will perform a mix of Broadway hits that reflect the lessons we learned over the past year and the importance of family and friends.

Shoshana Bean - July 29, 30 & 31

A Broadway legend who calls Los Angeles her home, Bean will perform a mix of fan favorites from her three solo albums that have charted #1 on Billboard.

For The Record's Tarantino Live will launch its 10th Anniversary production in August with an open-ended run at The Bourbon Room's theater. Produced by Shane Scheel with The Bourbon Room's Scott Prisand, For the Record Live is a breakthrough, genre-bending form of live entertainment turning the soundtracks of iconic films into thrilling immersive theatrical experiences. The For the Record Live experiences is not your classic movie-based musical, but a new kind of character-driven concert where some of cinema's most beloved stories and the songs forever linked to those films mix and mash together in inspired and surprising ways.

Directed by Anderson Davis, For The Record Live: Tarantino is a rock 'n' soul concert that brings to life Tarantino's cinematic universe led by an Emmy Award winning design team. It's a spiderweb of hitmen, gangsters and assassins slaying vinyl classics like - "Son of a Preacher Man," "Stuck in the Middle With You," "Bang Bang," and many more - to create a genre-defying musical tribute to the genre-defying director. This incarnation is led by a quintet of superheroines inspired by the powerful women of Tarantino's dysfunctional family tree. Straight out of a Tarantino's graphic novel, these women battle "The Tyranny of Evil Men" as "THE FOX FORCE FIVE."

Previews for For The Record Live: Tarantino will begin on August 5th and open on August 11th. Tickets are presented by Fever and are available at tarantinolive.com.

On August 10, The Bourbon Room will welcome its first Artist in Residence, Jeff Goldblum with a weekly jazz show.

The Bourbon Room Hollywood has a 250-seat theater is connected to a 4,000 square foot bar and nightlife venue right on Hollywood Boulevard. The Bourbon Room is prime new Hollywood hangout offering a full-service menu with upscale culinary options, craft cocktails and fine wine to be enjoyed by theatergoers, locals, and tourists alike, with or without a ticket to the show. The space has been designed and brought to life by the team at BUILT Inc., known for their design at hugely popular LA venues such as Guys Bar, Trousdale, Bootsy Bellows, The Nice Guy, The Peppermint Club and Pink Taco.

The Bourbon Room Hollywood will be announcing new shows in the coming weeks. Rock of Ages plans to return to The Bourbon Room Hollywood next year. Tickets to all shows are available online at bourbonroomhollywood.com and fortherecordlive.com. For more information on The Bourbon Room, visit bourbonroomhollywood.com or follow @bourbonroomhollywood on social media.