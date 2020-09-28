The Blank Theatre's Living Room Series Announces Fall Lineup
The fall lineup of LRS will be produced digitally and streamed online
Now in its 30th year, The Living Room Series (LRS) is a new play development program that embodies The Blank's commitment to developing new work by diverse voices from both established and emerging writers.
The Blank is firmly committed to supporting gender parity and diversity. LRS takes place on Monday evenings at the 2nd Stage Theatre in Hollywood between Labor Day and Memorial Day. LRS offers a week-long rehearsal process for the playwright, director, and actors to explore and refine the play before presenting it to an audience. The performances are minimally staged, with actors carrying scripts.
Given the current restrictions on live performances in Los Angeles, the Fall lineup of LRS will be produced digitally and streamed online, October 12 - December 7. Tickets available online at www.theblank.com/livingroomseries.
Monday 10/12
TABLESCAPE
By Jeanette Farr
Directed by Laura Stribling
Monday 10/19
THE SNAKE GOD OF FIJI
(A PREQUEL TO HEDDA GABLER)
By Katherine Vondy
Directed by Desiree York
Monday 10/26
THE PASSION OF M
By David Robson
Directed by Seth Reichgott
Monday 11/16
EARLY DAYS
By Jeff Tabnick
Director TBA
Monday 11/23
NO REMEDY
By Ariella Carmell
Director TBA
Monday 12/7
WAKE THE BODY
By Matthew Ackles
Directed by Christopher James Raymond
For more information on the plays, playwrights, and directors, to donate, and to obtain watch codes visit, Www.theblank.com/livingroomseries