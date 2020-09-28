Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Blank Theatre's Living Room Series Announces Fall Lineup

Article Pixel

The fall lineup of LRS will be produced digitally and streamed online

Sep. 28, 2020  

The Blank Theatre's Living Room Series Announces Fall Lineup

Now in its 30th year, The Living Room Series (LRS) is a new play development program that embodies The Blank's commitment to developing new work by diverse voices from both established and emerging writers.

The Blank is firmly committed to supporting gender parity and diversity. LRS takes place on Monday evenings at the 2nd Stage Theatre in Hollywood between Labor Day and Memorial Day. LRS offers a week-long rehearsal process for the playwright, director, and actors to explore and refine the play before presenting it to an audience. The performances are minimally staged, with actors carrying scripts.

Given the current restrictions on live performances in Los Angeles, the Fall lineup of LRS will be produced digitally and streamed online, October 12 - December 7. Tickets available online at www.theblank.com/livingroomseries.

Monday 10/12

TABLESCAPE
By Jeanette Farr
Directed by Laura Stribling

Monday 10/19

THE SNAKE GOD OF FIJI
(A PREQUEL TO HEDDA GABLER)
By Katherine Vondy
Directed by Desiree York

Monday 10/26

THE PASSION OF M
By David Robson
Directed by Seth Reichgott

Monday 11/16

EARLY DAYS
By Jeff Tabnick
Director TBA

Monday 11/23

NO REMEDY
By Ariella Carmell
Director TBA

Monday 12/7

WAKE THE BODY
By Matthew Ackles
Directed by Christopher James Raymond


For more information on the plays, playwrights, and directors, to donate, and to obtain watch codes visit, Www.theblank.com/livingroomseries


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 18 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • Voting Now Open for Week 4 of Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
  • VIDEOS: Watch More Highlights of Our Next on Stage Contestants - Enter Now to Win!
  • 7 More Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!