The Blank Theatre's Living Room Series Announces Fall Lineup

The fall lineup of LRS will be produced digitally and streamed online

Now in its 30th year, The Living Room Series (LRS) is a new play development program that embodies The Blank's commitment to developing new work by diverse voices from both established and emerging writers.

The Blank is firmly committed to supporting gender parity and diversity. LRS takes place on Monday evenings at the 2nd Stage Theatre in Hollywood between Labor Day and Memorial Day. LRS offers a week-long rehearsal process for the playwright, director, and actors to explore and refine the play before presenting it to an audience. The performances are minimally staged, with actors carrying scripts.

Given the current restrictions on live performances in Los Angeles, the Fall lineup of LRS will be produced digitally and streamed online, October 12 - December 7. Tickets available online at www.theblank.com/livingroomseries.

Monday 10/12

TABLESCAPE

By Jeanette Farr

Directed by Laura Stribling

Monday 10/19

THE SNAKE GOD OF FIJI

(A PREQUEL TO HEDDA GABLER)

By Katherine Vondy

Directed by Desiree York

Monday 10/26

THE PASSION OF M

By David Robson

Directed by Seth Reichgott

Monday 11/16

EARLY DAYS

By Jeff Tabnick

Director TBA

Monday 11/23

NO REMEDY

By Ariella Carmell

Director TBA

Monday 12/7

WAKE THE BODY

By Matthew Ackles

Directed by Christopher James Raymond



For more information on the plays, playwrights, and directors, to donate, and to obtain watch codes visit, Www.theblank.com/livingroomseries

