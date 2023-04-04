The Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center Presents a Tribute to Barbara Morrison - Featuring Women of Jazz

​The United Nations declared International Jazz Day in 2011 "to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people from all corners of the globe." Every year, it is commemorated on April 30th, and people celebrate around the world.

On April 30th The Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center in Leimert Park, California will present a "Tribute to Barbara Morrison - Featuring Women of Jazz" to honor the memory of legendary Blues and Jazz vocalist, international performer, professor, community activist and three time Grammy Nominated artist, Barbara Morrison. In addition to performing around the world as well as famed venues like Carnegie Hall, it was her hometown of Leimert Park where her hopes and dreams came true. She dedicated her life to building up the LA music community and fostering up-and-coming talent. In 2009, she opened the Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center in Leimert Park. Two years later she founded the California Jazz & Blues Museum in the same area.

Legends and rising stars will appear at Sunday, April 30th International Jazz Day celebration featuring songbirds, the legendary Grammy nominated singer/actress Freda Payne, jazz singer and well known for her 1970 Motown hit "Band of Gold" which is the title of her new memoir. Jazz chanteuse and recording artist Sylvia Boyd is a legendary jazz singer in LA . Her voice along with her ensemble members have been heard on award-winning motion pictures and soundtracks. Brigitte Rios Purdy, winner of the LA Critics Award is the next generation of blues/jazz angels. Although she did not study under Barbara Morrison she considers her a mentor who defies the definition of a blues or jazz singer. Hosted by James Janisse of KJMJ Radio. Media sponsor for the event is KJAZZ. The International Jazz Day Tribute and Celebration takes place on Sunday, April 30th at 4 pm at The Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center, 4305 Degnan Blvd., Los Angeles, California (Historic Leimert Park).

Historically, women performers in jazz have been mostly singers, among them Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Bessie Smith, Dinah Washington, Sarah Vaughan with titles such as Mother, Empress, Queen bestowed upon them. The Tribute to Barbara Morrison and The Women of Jazz will explore songs from the popular jazz artists as well as their own.

Local representatives will attend the event and present The Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Certificate of Recognition to the performers for their continued commitment to keeping Barbara's vision alive through their performances and recordings. The certificates will be presented by Torre Brannon Reese, founder of the Famli Foundation, Inc.

Tickets are $40.00 in advance and highly recommended for this intimate listening room. Limited seating is available and tickets are $50.00 at the door.