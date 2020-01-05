The Art Of Elysium Holds 13th Annual Black Tie Artistic Experience, HEAVEN on January 4

The Art of Elysium held their 13th Annual celebration, HEAVEN, on Saturday, January 4, 2020. WE ARE HEAR, the artist empowerment label/publishing/management/production entity founded by multiplatinum producers Linda Perry and Kerry Brown, worked with artist Kii Arens to create their vision of "HEAVEN."

The evening featured special musical performances curated by WE ARE HEAR featuring Dave Grohl & Friends, Marilyn Manson, Cheap Trick and L7. Joined by a core combo of Grohl on drums, Krist Novoselic on bass and Pat Smear on guitar were friends (and family) Beck, St. Vincent, and Violet Grohl. DJ performances by Adam 12 and Chris Holmes.

Ashley and Topher Grace were honored with the 2020 SPIRIT OF ELYSIUM award for their generous support over the years. The event served as The Art of Elysium's largest annual fundraiser, with proceeds directly supporting the organization's programs and services. This year's co-chairs are Stephanie Horton, Erica Reid, Stacey Sher and Kerry Brown. Eric Greenspan served as HEAVEN 2020's celebrity chef.

The following attended: Jennifer Howell, Founder of The Art of Elysium, Danneel & Jensen Ackles, B. Akerlund, Stephen Amell, Stephanie Beatriz, Katrina Begin, Luna Blaise, Jack Black, Joyce Bonelli, Brianna Brown, Novi Brown, Cheap Trick, China Chow, Emma Deigman & James Marsden, Beau Dunn, David Giuntoli, NJ Goldston, Ashley & Topher Grace, Bryan Greenberg & JAMIE CHUNG, Kat Graham, Dave Grohl, Dave Giuntoli, Bella Hadid, Lady Victoria Hervey, Sydney Holland, Chris Holmes, Finola Hughes, Billy Idol, Cheyenne Jackson, Shooter Jennings, L7, Ali Larter & Hayes MacArthur, Michael Masini, Michael Muller, Mia Maestro, Maxwell, Marilyn Manson, Arielle & Kevin McKidd, AJ Michalka, Aly Michalka, Ava Michelle, Mason McCulley, Allison Miller, Julie Mintz, Jennifer Missoni, Moby, Cameron Monaghan, Julianne Morris & Kristoffer Polaha, Christina Moses, Anita & Mark Mothersbaugh, Marisol Nichols, Linda Perry, Rain Phoenix, Summer Phoenix, Karen Pittman, Erica & LA Reid, Mick Rock, James Roday, Evan Ross, Sammi Rotibi, Jasmine Sanders, Cara Santana & Jesse Metcalfe, Geoff Stults, Stacey Sher & Kerry Brown, Amy Smart & Carter Oosterhouse, Abigail Spencer, Sasha Spielberg, Jesse Jo Stark, Ty Stiklori, Mickey Sumner, Azie Tesfai, Larsen Thompson, Michelle Trachtenberg, Elizabeth Tulloch, Rufus Wainwright, Alicia Witt, Robin Zander





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You