The Actors' Gang To Present A Workshop Production ARREST THE CLOWNS -- INSOLENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY

The Actors' Gang has announced a workshop production Arrest the Clowns --Insolent Until Proven Guilty for 15 performances only May 15 to June 14.

Arrest the Clowns is directed by Chas Harvey and written by Mr. Harvey, Megan Stogner, Stephanie Galindo, Willa Fossum, Cihan Sahin. The Acting Company are the director and the authors -- Chas Harvey, Megan Stogner, Stephanie Galindo, Willa Fossum, Cihan Sahin.



Tickets are available at www.TheActorsGang.com or by phone at 310-838-4264. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm. Tickets are $25 + $3 fees; seniors and educators are $20 + $3 fees; students are $15 + $3 fees. Thursdays are pay-what-you-can.



The action is as follows: According to our intelligence sources, an underground criminal organization of anarchist clowns has conspired to lay siege to the Ivy Substation in Culver City, California, for a strategically coordinated act against human decency. This rebel demonstration will be the perfect opportunity for our agency to intercept their insurgency and ARREST THE CLOWNS.