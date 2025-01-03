The Actors' Gang Presents NIGHT MIRACLES A 10-Minute Play Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Actors' Gang has announced Night Miracles, an exhilarating and inventive 10-minute play festival that will run from January 9th to February 8th, 2025 (press opening is Saturday, January 11, 2025) , at The Actors' Gang Theater in Culver City, CA.

This dynamic collection of ten original plays is written, directed, and performed by the ensemble members of The Actors' Gang. Each play explores a diverse range of themes, emotions, and storytelling techniques, ensuring a truly unforgettable theater experience.

For tickets, please visit theactorsgang.com.

In Night Miracles, audiences are invited to experience the boundless creativity, passion, and fearless artistry of The Actors' Gang ensemble. The festival's fast-paced, short-form performances promise to surprise and engage, ranging from laugh-out-loud comedy to deeply poignant moments. It is an immersive celebration of the human experience, crafted with precision and daring imagination.

“It was incredibly challenging to select just ten plays from the incredible creative energy that exists within this ensemble,” says Tim Robbins, Artistic Director of The Actors' Gang. “This collection is a reflection of what inspires me—the raw energy, humor, and profound depth of the human experience. Each piece is a testament to the fearless imagination of our artists. I'm excited to share this bold, unpredictable journey with our community.”

Each play in Night Miracles is a unique exploration of life, crafted from the heart of The Actors' Gang. Known for its bold, innovative approach to theater, the company will present new works that reflect its rich history of artistic risk-taking and its commitment to meaningful storytelling.

In true Actors' Gang fashion, Night Miracles promises to be a powerful evening of theater, unafraid to challenge, entertain, and provoke. The festival features ensemble-driven performances with a mix of humor, drama, and surrealism, ensuring theater that is raw, honest, and unapologetically bold.

From classic storybook characters in trauma therapy, to buried hens, a debtors' game show, dueling nuns, saucy archangels, the revelation of masturbation (maybe not that), and a talking theater ghost light – we're not entirely sure what to expect, but it's definitely going to be bizarre. Think Topsy Turvy meets a Vegas-inspired circus of gods, clowns, and a master of ceremonies with a talking monkey. Expect the unexpected, from absurd to profound, each piece is as wild, strange, and playful as the artists who created it.

IN TREATMENT BY MARY EILEEN O'DONNELL: Six classic storybook characters confront their traumas, and each other, in a modern day PTSD group therapy session.



GHOST LIGHT BY CAROLINE REDEKOPP: A theatre custodian faces a potential demon in order to clean (sweep, mop) up her own demons.



GAME SHOW BY ADAM DUGAS: In a dystopian game show, three players compete for a chance to cancel their debts.



LOVE SONG FOR BURIED HENS BY MEGAN STOGNER: Two farmers at the end of their lives confront the nature of death, and life on the farm.



ROUGH HEWN BY KEN PALMER: From his miniature wheelchair, the poetic, songwriting drum set puppet announces… The stage Door is unlocked…Will anyone step out of their comfort zone and up to ‘ROUGH HEWN'S 24 hour OPEN MIC



PUNCH AND JUDY ON THE COAST STARLIGHT BY MARY EILEEN O'DONNELL: Riding a train up the coast, two traditional British puppets have a fight on their vacation.



TWO ANGELS WALK INTO A BAR BY MARY EILEEN O'DONNELL: Christmas Eve 1914 - the Archangel Gabriel and Clarence from "It's a Wonderful Life" are making big plans.



THE JOB BY MARY EILEEN O'DONNELL: Three workers talk about their dirty dangerous job ahead.



NUN FIGHT BY WILLA FOSSUM: Everyone that's anyone loved Sister Roberta.



SIXTEEN SUMMERS BY AYINDE HOWELL: One GenX'ers nostalgic journey of identity, family and the last act of love.



The Actors' Gang is a dynamic, socially conscious theater company dedicated to the power of ensemble-driven storytelling. For over four decades, the company has been developing original works from within, encouraging its actors to explore playwriting and directing. With an emphasis on collaboration, boundary-pushing performances, and artistic risk, The Actors' Gang continues to be a vital and influential force in Los Angeles' vibrant theater scene.

Show dates:

Thursday, January 9th at 8pm : Pay-what-you-can/ Preview

Friday, January 10th at 8pm: Preview

Saturday, January 11th at 8pm: Opening

Thursday, January 16th at 8pm : Pay-what-you-can

Friday, January 17th at 8pm

Saturday, January 18th at 8pm

Thursday, January 23rd at 8pm : Pay-what-you-can

Friday, January 24th at 8pm

Saturday, January 25th at 8pm

Sunday, January 26th at 2pm- Matinee

Thursday, January 30th at 8pm : Pay-what-you-can

Friday, January 31st at 8pm

Saturday, February 1st at 8pm

Sunday, February 2nd at 2pm – Matinee

Thursday, February 6th at 8pm : Pay-what-you-can

Friday, February 7th at 8pm

Saturday, February 8th at 8pm: Closing

