The Actor's Establishment Announces Workshops and Masterclasses For 2021

The Actor's Establishment (TAE) announces its 2021 virtual workshops and masterclasses beginning February 9th. TAE's Spring Session, which runs from February 9 through April 29 offers: Acting & Scene Study, Script & Text Analysis, and Movement for the Actor. Workshops for the Spring Session will be taught by TAE Artistic Director Jason James and Guest Artist Christine Breihan. Acting & Scene Study will run 8 weeks beginning February 9th. Script & Text Analysis will run 8 weeks beginning February 11th and Movement for the Actor will run for 4 weeks beginning April 6th.

TAE will also be offering masterclasses once a month: Movement and Analysis (February 13th and 14th) taught by Los Angeles based performer, movement choreographer and educator Christine Breihan. Understanding Shakespeare (March 27th) taught by Matthew Simpson, Associate Artistic Director of the Texas Shakespeare Festival and The Business of Acting taught by Broadway actor, director and author, Josh Grisetti.

Unlike other instructional offerings, TAE does not teach one specific method or technique but offers workshops taught by professionals who are experts in a wide range of skills. The TAE approach allows actors to choose workshops they connect with most while giving them the opportunity to explore new disciplines and possibilities. TAE encourages actors to expand their abilities, discover new avenues of growth and find or reconnect with the artist within.

Workshops are $75-150 for all 8 weeks. Although you can take all three (3) workshops and one (1) masterclass of your choosing for $325. Masterclasses are $25 each. "The goal at TAE is to make our workshops and training accessible to everyone" stated Artistic Director Jason James.

TAE workshops help actors hone their skills and enhance their creative interpretations. TAE's workshops and masterclasses prioritize building actors' minds, bodies and souls. TAE is breaking the barriers of arts education and training by helping actors take control of their careers through the return to drama's classic roots and the calling to dig deeper. For more information or to register for upcoming workshops and masterclasses visit TAE at www.theactorsestablishment.com