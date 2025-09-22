The 6th Act's Production Of OUTSIDE MULLINGAR to Return This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 6th Act is bringing back their production of John Patrick Shanley's modern classic OUTSIDE MULLINGAR! An incredible cast featuring Michael Kirby, Liza Seneca, Armin Shimerman and Kitty Swink will once again star in this compassionate and delightful romantic comedy about how it's never too late to take a chance on love. OUTSIDE MULLINGAR will preview on Thursday October 16th and Friday October 17th at 8pm; will open on Saturday October 18th at 8pm (press opening); and runs through Sunday November 9th at The Skylight Theatre, 1816 1/2 N Vermont Ave in Los Feliz.

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR is the love story of Anthony and Rosemary - two introverted misfits straddling 40. Anthony has spent his entire life on a cattle farm in rural Ireland, a state of affairs that-due to his painful shyness-suits him well. Rosemary lives right nextdoor, determined to have him, watching the years slip away. With Anthony's father threatening to disinherit him and a land feud simmering between their families, Rosemary has every reason to fear romantic catastrophe. But then, in this very Irish story with a surprising depth of poetic passion, these yearning, eccentric souls fight their way towards solid ground, happiness and love.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

MATTHEW LEAVITT (Director) is an award-winning director, playwright, and librettist who most recently directed the World Premieres of The Brothers Abelson: Since 1946 at The Electric Lodge in Venice, and Showstopper at The Whitefire Theatre. Other selected directing credits include Hamlet (The 6th Act), Legally Brunette (World Premiere - The Garry Marshall Theatre in Los Angeles, 54 Below in NYC), Sonnets From Suburbia (World Premiere - Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 59E59 in NYC, Hollywood Independent Theatre Festival in Los Angeles), Arrival (World Premiere - Sci-Fest LA), The Scorpion and the Frog: a time killer (World Premiere - Hollywood Fringe Festival), Barfly Shakespeare (The 6th Act), Twelfth Night (Village Green Productions) and Goes The Weasel (Ammunition Theatre Company). Playwriting credits include The $5 Shakespeare Company (LA Times Critics' Choice) and The Boomerang Effect (published by Concord Theatricals), which has enjoyed numerous productions throughout the US and UK. His newest play Sukkot recently premiered at The Skylight Theatre in Los Angeles. He has also been commissioned twice by LA Opera to write the librettos for two new operas, Orpheus and The Wreck of the Miranda (both collaborations with classical and film composer Nathan Wang).

Michael Kirby (Anthony Reilly) LA Theatre: Bent, What the Butler Saw, School of Night, The Goat (Mark Taper Forum),Tickled Pink (Laguna Playhouse), A Tale of Charles Dickens, Dracula (LA Theatre Works) Nora, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Henry IV, Chekhov x 4, (Antaeus) Romeo and Juliet, Midsummer Night's Dream (Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival), Spite for Spite, Don Juan (Andak Stage Company) Other Theatre: Off-Broadway: Othello, Richard III (Epic Theatre) The American Plan, Romeo and Juliet, Merry Wives of Windsor, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Measure for Measure, Hamlet, Othello (OldGlobe), The Glass Menagerie (Syracuse Stage), Leading Ladies (Barnstormers Theatre), Film: Brown Paper Bag, Weekend at Jesus', Hell's Heart, Connected, Passing Normal, Chase The Slut, Benevolence. Michael has narrated over 75 audiobooks and has an MFA from The Old Globe/ USD.

Liza Seneca (Rosemary Muldoon/Co-Artistic Director) Since The 6th Act's inception, Liza has performed in the World Premieres of Sukkot and The $5 Shakespeare Company (both written by Matthew Leavitt), An Evening of Betrayal (which she also adapted), countless readings, and co-directed Sonnets From Suburbia. She is a member of The Antaeus Company where she was just seen as Viola in Twelfth Night (alongside Kitty Swink, directed by Armin Shimerman) as well as The Caucasian Chalk Circle (LADCC Nominee, Lead Performance), Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and Cloud 9 (LADCC Award, Ensemble). Other notable stage work includes Ameryka at the Kirk Douglas, Macbeth at Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Much Ado About Nothing at Kentucky Shakespeare Festival, Romeo & Juliet at Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival, The Boomerang Effect (also by Matthew Leavitt) at the Odyssey, and the LA and NYC premieres of Pulp Shakespeare. Her television credits include a recurring role on The Following among others. She is a prolific voice actor and can be heard in countless episodes of television, films, video games, and audio books. Some favorite voice credits include Ted Lasso, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Ready Player One, and Finding Dory.

Armin Shimerman (Tony Reilly) is a highly regarded actor best known to television audiences as Quark on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine or as Principal Snyder in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He has appeared on Broadway: Lincoln Center's Three Penny Opera, Circle-in-the-Square's St. Joan, Richard Rodgers' I Remember Mama, and George Abbott's Broadway. Selected Regional Theatre - San Diego Repertory Theater: where as the blind Irishman in Conor McPherson's The Seafarer, he received San Diego Critics Circle Award for best actor; San Diego Old Globe: Richard III, Love's Labour's Lost, Merry Wives of Windsor; in Henry V at the American Shakespeare Festival; in Hoagy, Bix, Wolfgang Beethoven Bunkhouse at the Indiana Repertory Theatre; at the Guthrie Theatre: Three Penny Opera, Camille, Wild Oats and Fool in King Lear; at the Utah ShakespeareFestival: Hamlet (nominated for a Broadway World award for Polonius), Macbeth, and The Price. Selected Los Angeles Theatre - Discord and Hughie at the Geffen Theatre, Birthday Party at the Matrix Theater (LA Drama Critics Circle Nom. Lead Performance); Macbeth and Three Days in the Country at the Antaeus Theater, and Richard II at the Mark Taper Forum. Additionally, for Antaeus, he has co-directed The Crucible (Broadway World nomination), Measure for Measure, and recently, Twelfth Night. TV: - 80 different Guest Star roles, including Stargate, Boston Legal, Beauty and the Beast, Brooklyn Bridge,Timeless, and countless cartoons. He was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his performance in the web series, Red Bird. In addition, he has penned a Sci-Fi trilogy, The Merchant Prince (Simon & Schuster), and a period mystery trilogy, Illyria (Jumpmaster Press). As a voice-over artist, his work with the ensembles for Maltese Falcon and Zorro was nominated for Grammy awards. In the field of interactive games, he has voiced over two dozen iconic characters, notably Dr. Nefarious in the Ratchet and Clank franchise, Joe Chill in Arkham's Shadow, as well as Andrew Ryan in the Bioshock series.

Kitty Swink (Aoife Muldoon) LA Theatre: Antaeus: Twelfth Night, Cripple of Inishmaan, MacBeth, Curse of Oedipus, Picnic, Autumn Garden, Tonight at 8:30 and is a former Artistic Director. Other LA Theatre: Dangerous Corner and Boldgirls (Matrix Theatre), Ladyhouse Blues (Andak Theatre) Ah, Wilderness! (A Noise Within), Juno and the Paycock (Odyssey Theatre) and Last Summer at Bluefish Cove (Tiffany Theatre). She has done regional theatre around the country. On television has appeared as a wide range of doctors, lawyers, judges and space aliens on shows like Monk, Leverage, The Fosters, Law and Order: LA, The Riches, Harry's Law, JAG, Babylon 5, Star Trek Deep Space Nine, etc. and recurred on South of Nowhere, For the People, Nikki and Nora. She has done independent features. And she is a 2024 recipient of the Ralph Morgan Award from SAG-AFTRA for Extraordinary Service in the Cause of Actors.

The Design Team for OUTSIDE MULLINGAR features Set Design by Mark Mendelson; Sound Design by Chris Moscatiello; Lighting Design by Justin Huen; Costume Design by Caitlin Cisek; Prop Master/Set Dressing by Megan Trapani.

SCHEDULE AND PRCING

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR will preview on Thursday October 16th and Friday October 17th at 8pm; will open on Saturday October 18th at 8pm (press opening); and runs through Sunday November 9th at The Skylight Theatre, 1816 1/2 N Vermont Ave in Los Feliz.

Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. (No show on Friday October 31st).

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP