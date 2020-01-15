The 6th Act Presents A World Premiere Comedy THE $5 SHAKESPEARE COMPANY

THE 6th ACT presents a world premiere comedy, a heartfelt love letter to all things 99-seat theatre, THE $5 SHAKESPEARE COMPANY, written by Matthew Leavitt (The Boomerang Effect) and directed by Joel Zwick ("My Big Fat Greek Wedding," Serrano The Musical).

THE $5 SHAKESPEARE COMPANY earnestly and hilariously exposes the trials and tribulations of doing intimate theatre in Los Angeles. Through a fictional down-and-out Shakespeare company in Hollywood, this play examines the significance (and insignificance) of doing 99-seat theatre for little-to-no pay, when there are more people on stage than in the audience, in a town obsessed with film and television. Can art have meaning if it fails to connect to an audience, and likewise can our lives have meaning if we fail to connect with each other?

The cast of THE $5 SHAKESPEARE COMPANY will feature (in alphabetical order): Kenajuan Bentley (Grimm ) as "Randall," Emerson Collins (Rent on Fox, Bravo's The People's Couch, Del Shores' Southern Baptist Sissies) as "Everett," Carolina Espiro (FBI on CBS) as "Elena," Natalie Lander (The Middle on ABC, Lopez on TV Land) as "Spencer," Luke McClure (Del Shores' Yellow, 6TH ACT's Hamlet) as "Louis," Cindy Nguyen (Diana of Dobson's at Antaeus) as "Camille," Andy Robinson ("Deep Space Nine," Julius Weezer) as "Chester," Liza Seneca (Ameryka at The Kirk Douglas, Caucasian Chalk Circle at Antaeus) as "Lillian," Adam J. Smith (12 Angry Men and Intimate Apparel at The Pasadena Playhouse) as "Jacob" and Jamie Zwick (Time Stands Still at The Lounge) as "Noel."

The Design Team for THE $5 SHAKESPEARE COMPANY is as follows: Set Design by Chris Winfield; Lighting Design by Chu-hsuan Chang; Sound Design by Nick Neidorf; Costume Design by Ashphord Jacoway. The Production Stage Manager is MacKenzie Smith. THE $5 SHAKESPEARE COMPANY is produced by Matthew Leavitt and Liza Seneca.

For tickets, please visit https://fivedollarshakespeare.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets online or to view complete schedule.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You