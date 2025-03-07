TWO SMALL BODIES to Open at The GGC Theatre in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two Small Bodies, a play witten by Neal Bell, directed by Gloria Gifford is being presented at The GGC Theatre. Previews Sunday, March 9 at 7 p.m. Opens Saturday, March 15, 2025 at 8 p.m. Performances on Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. through Saturday, April 19.

This is a murder mystery- erotic and romantic and emotional. Two children have disappeared. The mother is a voluptuous, sexy hostess at a strip joint, and the tough-talking detective investigating the possible kidnap or murder case plays a cat-and-mouse game with her. He is relentless and their relationship becomes an unusual and intimate dance. He pushes her and pushes her to confess that she murdered her children, but he gets more than he bargained for. It is seductive. It is provocative. Twists and turns and surprises. Sometimes sexually explicit. Takes place around 1972.

Keturah Hamilton (New Amsterdam, Starlets) portrays Eileen. Antonio Jaramillo (Mayans M.C., Shades of Blue [opposite Jennifer Lopez], Queen of the South, Meet the Browns) plays Brann.

Gloria Gifford (winner of NAACP Best Director Award for Antony and Cleopatra and Much Ado About Nothing) directs. The New York and Broadway- trained director/actress/teacher received an M.A. from the New School, where she studied Criminology after graduating with a degree in Political Science from SUNY New Paltz. She has directed over 75 stage productions, including On Golden Pond (with Salome Jens and Andrew Prine), Our Lady of 121st St. (L.A. Times Critic's Choice), The Tempest, Romantic Comedy, A Bed and a Bar, Summer and Smoke, Wait Until Dark, Love Allways, and many more. A veteran actor with credits on Broadway, in hit films (opposite Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy, John Candy and Tobey Maguire), and recurring roles on four TV series, she has also been known as an acting coach to emerging stars and as the producer of the Rebel Planet Short Film Festival in Hollywood.

Neal Bell is the playwright. The Obie Award winner's other plays include Monster, Therese Raquin, On the Bum, Cold Sweat, and more.

Cast alternates : Raven Bowens, Jade Ramirez, Billy Budinich.

Scenic design: Christian Maltez. Lighting/Stage manager: Teagan Wilson.

Two Small Bodies debuted off-Broadway in 1977.

If you like a good sexy whodunit, then you will enjoy Two Small Bodies.

Comments