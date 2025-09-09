TRIBES USA Cabaret Set For This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This fall, Los Angeles audiences will experience an explosive new musical like no other. Tribes USA, a sharp, satirical, and ultimately uplifting new work by lyricist/playwright Alan Jeskin and composer Ethan Algazi, directed by Jack Boyle, makes its premiere at The Broadwater Main Stage in Hollywood.

Set on Election Day 2024, Tribes USA throws audiences into a televised, music-fueled showdown as a snarky, magnetic host moderates a panel of ten American voters. Each character represents a different slice of the American electorate—from the radical left to the far right and everything in between.

Through electrifying musical numbers and razor-sharp debates, the characters tackle today’s most divisive issues with biting humor and candid honesty. As tensions mount and civility breaks down, the final act erupts in violence—only to give way to a stirring finale that dares to ask: can we still find common ground?

“Tribes USA doesn't pick sides—it exposes all of them. It’s a musical designed not just to entertain, but to challenge, provoke, and inspire real dialogue.” – Alan Jeskin, Creator

The cast of Tribes USA features Connor Lewis (Belles Are Swinging, La Mirada Theatre; Starlight Stage, Hollywood Fringe), Danielle Smith (American Psycho, Kokandy Productions/Jeff Award winner), Shannon Murphy (Little Shop of Horrors, UC Irvine; Bonnie and Clyde, UC Irvine), Beavan Zulu (Ain’t Misbehavin’, Greenville Theatre; Fences, Centre Stage), Alissa Bonilla (UC Irvine graduate, making her original musical debut), Parker Apple (Los Angeles–based singer and actor with regional musical theatre credits), Christina Jardine (The Addams Family, Chapman University; Into the Woods, Rose Center Theater), Josh Swezey (Romeo & Juliet, Art of Acting Studio; Heroes of the Fourth Turning, Art of Acting Studio), Anne Gundry (Pirates of Penzance, Glendale Centre Theatre; The Diary of Anne Frank, Modjeska Playhouse), Ryan J. Whitlock (Much Ado About Nothing, Zephyr Theatre; The Super Trio, Hollywood Fringe), Jesse Corwin (Hellas and To the End of the World, CloudBreak Theatre Company), Matthew Rodriguez Kleeburg (All of Me, Ensemble Theatre Company; Twelfth Night, Dana Point Shakespeare Festival), and Gabrielle Planells (Little Women, Vanguard University; The Wolves, Vanguard University).

