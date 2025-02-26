TRAUMA PLAY Comes to  IAMA Theatre Company in May

IAMA Theatre Company will close its 17th season with a workshop production of the dark comedy Trauma Play by Abigail Miller. This new work will be directed by Co-Artistic Director of Ammunition Theatre Company Diana Wyenn, director, co-divisor, and dramaturg of the critically acclaimed solo show Kristina Wong for Public Office.

In Trauma Play, when playwright Britt Benson gets buzzy reviews for the premiere of her new play, her life begins to spiral out of control.

As Benson finds her childhood trauma suddenly scrutinized in the public eye, she slips into a dizzying morass of self-doubt that is heightened by the relentless media onslaught.

Following a successful staged reading at IAMA’s 2023 New Works Festival, Trauma Play will have a workshop production which gives audiences the opportunity to be an integral part of the playmaking process, providing valuable and essential feedback with their reactions each night for the creative team to bring back into rehearsal the next day with the actors.