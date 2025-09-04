TOY STORY Coming to the El Capitan Theatre for 30th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Disney and Pixar’s classic, Toy Story, is heading back to the big screen for its 30th anniversary. Tickets are now on sale for screenings at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre, including a fan event. Guests will also have the chance to take pictures at a themed photo op.

Daily showtimes for Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story” September 12 through September 21 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets are $16 for all ages and are on sale now here and here. All seats are reserved. Specialty concession items will be available for purchase for ticketed guests, while supplies last.

A fan event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, September 12, with 2 different ticket packages.

Space Ranger Pack $75 includes Reserved Ticket, Priority Entry, Collectible Tin with popcorn, Fountain Drink and Event Credential

General Ticket $20 includes Reserved ticket and Event Credential

About Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story”

Woody (Tom Hanks), a good-hearted cowboy doll who belongs to a young boy named Andy (John Morris), sees his position as Andy's favorite toy jeopardized when his parents buy him a Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) action figure. Even worse, the arrogant Buzz thinks he's a real spaceman on a mission to return to his home planet. When Andy's family moves to a new house, Woody and Buzz must escape the clutches of maladjusted neighbor Sid Phillips (Erik Von Detten) and reunite with their boy. Celebrate Toy Story’s 30th Anniversary and see it back on the big screen starting September 12th!

About The El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney’s Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after its restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, visit www.ElCapitanTheatre.com.

Photo Credits: © 2025 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP