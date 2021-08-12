TOMB Announced at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2021

TOMB Comes to the HFF2021.

A psychological thriller set in deep space, TOMB finds Alithia (Dana Majeski) alone with Captain McKinley (Danny Manning) as they make their way towards planet Cerulean.

However, Alithia has no memories of her past or how she got there. As she attempts to uncover the truth behind her journey, the two of them are beset with a strange illness. What's more, Captain McKinley's behavior has begun to get all the more erratic.

Written by Danny Manning, directed by Zack Kozlow and starring: Dana Majeski, Danny Manning, and Audrey Kennedy.

Playing at The Kansas Room, Thymele Arts, 5481 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029. Learn more and purchase tickets at http://hff21.co/7161. Admission age: 13+.

Hollywood Fringe will require Proof of Vaccination against COVID-19 OR a Negative COVID-19 test (within 72 hours) along with a government-issued photo ID in order to attend any in-person Hollywood Fringe event.