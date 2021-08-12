Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TOMB Announced at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2021

pixeltracker

Written by Danny Manning, directed by Zack Kozlow and starring Dana Majeski, Danny Manning, and Audrey Kennedy.

Aug. 12, 2021  

TOMB Announced at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2021

TOMB Comes to the HFF2021.

A psychological thriller set in deep space, TOMB finds Alithia (Dana Majeski) alone with Captain McKinley (Danny Manning) as they make their way towards planet Cerulean.

However, Alithia has no memories of her past or how she got there. As she attempts to uncover the truth behind her journey, the two of them are beset with a strange illness. What's more, Captain McKinley's behavior has begun to get all the more erratic.

Written by Danny Manning, directed by Zack Kozlow and starring: Dana Majeski, Danny Manning, and Audrey Kennedy.

Playing at The Kansas Room, Thymele Arts, 5481 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029. Learn more and purchase tickets at http://hff21.co/7161. Admission age: 13+.

Hollywood Fringe will require Proof of Vaccination against COVID-19 OR a Negative COVID-19 test (within 72 hours) along with a government-issued photo ID in order to attend any in-person Hollywood Fringe event.


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Andrea Macasaet Photo
Andrea Macasaet
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Philly POPS Raises A Glass With The Eighth Annual POPS Ball
  • September Events Announced At The State Theatre
  • Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Reopens Its Doors To The Future In Post-Pandemic Return
  • Lantern Theater Company Announces 2021/22 Season