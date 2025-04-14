TO EACH THEIR OWN Comes to Atwater Village Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To Each Their Own, a modern crime noir by award-winning playwright Travis Williams, will make its world premiere at Atwater Village Theatre, Los Angeles, CA 90039, running April 16 – May 4, 2025. Bringing to life a gritty story of loyalty, betrayal, and redemption.

Set in a small-town Ohio tavern, To Each Their Own follows three longtime friends who plot a series of bank heists across the Midwest. As loyalty is tested and desperation mounts, the play explores themes of betrayal, redemption, and the consequences of past choices—all woven together with sharp, poetic dialogue reminiscent of Sam Shepard's gritty realism and David Mamet's rapid-fire wit.

Williams, a five-time finalist and 2016 winner of WildClaw Theatre's Deathscribe Festival, has built a reputation for crafting Midwestern gothic narratives that capture the struggles of working-class America. His past works have been staged at Manhattan Theatre Works, A Red Orchid Theatre, and WildClaw Theatre in Chicago, but To Each Their Own marks his first full-length world premiere.

“This play has been a labor of love,” said Williams. “It's been two years in the making, and we hope it resonates with audiences who appreciate raw, character-driven storytelling.”

The production is Presented by Art Crush LA and produced by Blind Toe Productions, and Erin Coleman, directed by Brooklyn Sample, starring: Jason Madera, James Lemire, Tabitha Trosen, Travis Williams, and William Wilson. This production marks the nonprofit's first theatrical endeavor, promising a raw and thought-provoking experience. bringing to life the tension, humor, and heartbreak that define this dark, one-location drama.

