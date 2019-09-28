TITUS ANDRONICUS Announces Full Cast

Shakespeare on the Deck has announced the ensemble for their new production of Titus Andronicus, Shakespeare's most experimental work.

The ensemble will be helmed by Shah Granville in the titular role of "Titus," Mary Carrig as "Marcus" and Keaton Shyler as "Tamora." Joining them are Emily Newsome as "Demetrius," Alex Wood as "Chiron," Jahel Caldera as "Aaron," Kelsey Risher as "Saturninus," Nima Rad as "Lavinia," Kodi Jackman as "Lucius," Nick Molari as "Bassianus/Nurse/Goth," Paige Nelson as "Alarabus/Martius/Emilius," Brandon Doyle as "Quintus/Young Lucius," and Autumn McKinney-Brooks as "Mutius/Goth/Roman."

Returning triumphantly to Rome, general Titus Andronicus, brings with him the Goth Queen Tamora and her three sons as prisoners of war. Sacrificing the eldest Goth son to appease the ghosts of his fallen own; his refusal to accept the title of emperor; and his blatant disregard for Tamora's pleas of mercy- Titus sets into motion a horrific cycle of mutilation, rape, and murder.

Previously announced, the production team includes Mikey Mulhearn (Director/Adaptor), Celina Surniak (Fight/Intimacy Coordinator), Jessica Gardner (Casting), Alec De Kervor (Original Music), Katherine Landreth (Assistant Director/Verse Coach), Katherine Landreth and Libby Wahlmeier (Costume Coordinators).

The exclusive engagement of Titus Andronicus will run October 31st, 2019 through November 2nd, 2019 in the space beneath EverBar at the Kimpton Everly Hotel in Hollywood. Tickets for Titus Andronicus are available online by visiting shakesonthedeck.com. Tickets are priced at $15.





