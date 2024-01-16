THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW To Close At El Portal Theatre January 21

The global sensation, created by Jonathan Rockefeller, has been dazzling audiences for over eight years, performing over 2,000 shows worldwide.

Rockefeller Productions concludes its Los Angeles run of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show playing at the El Portal Theatre through January 21, 2024. Tickets for the last 6 performances are available at  www.hungrycaterpillarshow.com

The global sensation, created by Jonathan Rockefeller, has been dazzling audiences for over  eight years, performing over 2,000 shows worldwide including sold out shows in Australia, New  York, United Kingdom, Dubai, New Zealand, Canada, Belgium, Luxemburg, Netherlands – creating countless lifelong theatre fans along the way.   

Each performance features four Eric Carle stories brought to life by a menagerie of 75 eye popping, award-winning puppets. Audiences will meet the colorful characters of Brown Bear,  Brown Bear; travel the world with 10 Little Rubber Ducks; get whisked away to a winter  wonderland in Dream Snow; and of course, spend time with the star of the show, The Very  Hungry Caterpillar.  

The Los Angeles press has been raving about The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show. Entertainment Today gave it high praise for holding “the attention of a roomful of excited toddlers and their families for 50 minutes.” 

KTLA highlights the imaginative quality of the show by showing kids that “books and characters can come to life on stage,” and NBC California Live calls it a “show for everyone!”

The cast for the Los Angeles production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show includes Paula Macchi (The Polar Express Train Ride; Gordon Gumshoe: Fairytale Detective),  Becki Park (Theatrical debut; BA, University at Buffalo),Sean Tibangin (Baby Shark Live!  Tour; Blippi the Musical Tour), and Leonard J. Moore II (Gallery Players' Pipeline Off-Broadway;  Second Stage Productions' Two Thousand Miles Musical) as swing.  

The show features original music and sound design by Nate Edmondson, and puppet  design/build by Rockefeller Productions. In addition, the creative team for the Los Angeles  production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show includes director Kirsty Moon and stage management by Paul Gabriel and Spencer Wolfe

“We're thrilled to present The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and bring the wonder and enchantment of Eric Carle's stories to Los Angeles, for the first time ever. For nearly a decade, this production has helped so many children discover the magic of theatre, creating an accessible environment to experience their very first show – with characters they all grew up with. We are proud to provide families a whimsical, stress-free excursion unlike any other,” said The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show creator/director Jonathan Rockefeller.

He added, “After bringing Disney's Winnie the Pooh to Los Angeles last December, we're over the moon to be back this year with Caterpillar, Brown Bear, and all of their Eric Carle friends.” Eric Carle himself said, "I hope the performances will be enjoyed by many and that the colorful  characters will bring comfort and joy to all who see the stories that have been so carefully  produced. It is uplifting to see such beautiful and cheerful works inspired by my characters! I  hope my books – and this show – will inspire you and your imagination."   The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show was nominated for a Drama Desk Award and the Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best Family Show. The New York Times called it "bedazzling."  

Newsday gave The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show "Five Smiles." Live Theater UK raved, "your  favorite small person will be changed for the better." Each story features a variety of enchanting puppets and audience participation elements, brought to life by a captivating cast of storytellers, sweeping original music, and stunning puppetry.

The pre-show experience includes a free activity station for little ones, plus, all attendees will have the opportunity to purchase a photo with The Very Hungry Caterpillar himself. The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show plays at the El Portal Theatre (5269  Lankershim Blvd in North Hollywood).

Performances will run until January 21, 2024 only. The performance schedule for its last weekend is Saturday, January 20 at 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., and Sunday, January 21 at 10:00  a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are available online at  www.hungrycaterpillarshow.com, by phone at (818) 508-4200 and in person at the El Portal Theatre during performance days. Tickets range from $30-$45 for general seating, to $65 for VIP seating featuring premium seat location and a meet & greet photo op with The Very Hungry Caterpillar. 




Recommended For You