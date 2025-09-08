THE TURNING New Musical to Have Reading at Center Theatre Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Center Theatre Group will present invited readings of a new musical The Turning, with book, music, and lyrics by Zack Zadek, choreography by Chanel DaSilva, music direction by Geoffrey Ko, and directed by and developed with Drama Desk Award winner Sammi Cannold.

In this folk-infused mystery-box musical, best friends Gracie and Nora leave Los Angeles for a secluded wellness retreat in California’s sequoia groves—where seductive self-help+ rituals test the limits of their courage, their friendship, and how far we are willing to go to heal.

On the new musical, writer Zack Zadek said, “The Turning is a fully original folk musical designed to be a thrill ride from beginning to end. Playing in this kind of genre sandbox – both musically and narratively – is my favorite thing to do, and I couldn’t be more excited to be collaborating with this group of theatre artists at the top of their craft to let this very first audience in on the mystery.”



Center Theatre Group’s Brindell & Milton Gottlieb Artistic Director Snehal Desai said, “We are excited to partner with Zack, Sammi, and the entire team on The Turning, which has everything I love about musicals—a wild, adventurous ride of a story, an incredible score, and a great book, all set in beautiful Southern California. We are currently developing numerous new musicals and plays at CTG, all either set in Los Angeles or written by Angelenos and I’m truly looking forward to this workshop presentation with this incredible company.”

