THE SEAGULL: MALIBU to be Presented at Theatricum Botanicum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In the aftermath of the civil rights movement, a disillusioned young writer is haunted by the rise of a consumer-driven, plasticized world and the early warning signs of climate change. Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum will present the world premiere of The Seagull: Malibu, an evocative retelling of Anton Chekhov’s timeless masterpiece as re-imagined by Theatricum artistic director Ellen Geer. Performances join Theatricum’s repertory season beginning July 12.

It’s the 1970s, and American culture is transitioning from the ideals of free-love to the self-centered “Me Generation.” At the Malibu estate of New York transplant Thad (Tim Halligan), budding writer Constantine (Christopher Glenn Gilstrap) prepares a performance of his new play — a theoretical, avant-garde observation of the changing world and climate. But his ideas are dismissed as absurdist fantasy by Nina (Caroline Quigley), the show’s young star with whom Constantine is in love, and by his ego-driven audience: his mother, the aging actress Irina Arkadin (Susan Angelo); Arkadin’s much younger lover, the acclaimed novelist Trigger Hale (Rajiv Shah); groundskeeper Ivan (Franc Ross); Ivan’s daughter, the morose Masha (Willow Geer) and his wife, Paulina (Katherine Griffith); and the local teacher, Ted (Steven C. Fisher). Only the philosophical Dr. Dore (Daniel Reichert) sees the merit in his argument.

With the crashing waves of Malibu as both a literal and metaphorical backdrop, Chekhov’s tragicomic masterpiece about fame, art and unrequited love is emblematic of the societal and artistic upheavals of a culture in flux. As in the original, the beautiful, sun-soaked locale belies the turbulent emotions of its inhabitants: Constantine loves Nina even as Trigger pursues her. Nina, longing for fame, is hypnotized by Trigger’s success. Irina clings to her fading youth and celebrity — and to Trigger. Masha loves Constantine, while Ted loves Masha. Paulina yearns for Dr. Dore, and Thad longs to return to the lights of New York City.

“Chekhov’s exploration of human fragility, ambition and the search for love and meaning is a reminder of the fragile threads that unite us all.” says adaptor Geer, who also directs. “This retelling invites audiences to reflect on themes of social hierarchy and societal vanity, the dissonance between art and commerce, and the desperate need for love and authenticity in an era dominated by superficiality.”

The Costume Designer for The Seagull: Malibu is Vicki Conrad, with lighting designed by Hayden Kirschbaum and sound by Grace Escandón. Nicole Bernardini is the prop master and Beth Eslick is the wardrobe supervisor. The production stage manager is Karen Osborne, assisted by Sky Wahl.

The Seagull: Malibu will run in rotation every weekend with Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Strife, each of which open earlier in the season. Wine in the Wilderness, by celebrated writer Alice Childress, will join the repertory season on August 9. Unlike most theaters in the L.A. area that stage continuous runs of a single play, Theatricum will perform all five plays in repertory, making it possible, once they are all up and running, to see all five in a single weekend.

Theatricum’s beginnings can be traced to the early 1950s when Will Geer, a victim of the McCarthy era Hollywood blacklist (before he became known as the beloved Grandpa on The Waltons), opened a theater for blacklisted actors and folk singers on his property in Topanga. Friends such as Ford Rainey, Della Reese, Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie joined him on the dirt stage for vigorous performances and inspired grassroots activism, while the audiences sat on railroad ties. Today, two outdoor amphitheaters are situated in the natural canyon ravine, where audiences are able to relax and enjoy the wilderness during an afternoon or evening's performance. Theatricum’s main stage amphitheater sports a new and improved sun shade for increased audience comfort, installed with support from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Ahmanson Foundation. Theatricum is the recipient of multiple awards, including the Margaret Harford Award for “sustained excellence,” which is the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle's highest honor.

The Seagull: Malibu opens on Saturday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m. and continues to run in repertory through October 5. For a complete schedule of performances, scroll all the way down or visit the website.



Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Best Orchestrations - Live Standings Steve Sidwell - Operation Mincemeat - 20% Will Aronson - Maybe Happy Ending - 17% David Cullen, Andrew Lloyd Webber - Sunset Boulevard - 10% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds