THE ROOMMATE and More Set for Desert Ensemble Theatre 15th Anniversary and Final Season

Desert Ensemble Theatre has revealed its 15th Anniversary Season—a landmark year that also marks the company’s final bow. With a dynamic slate of productions and events, DET concludes a legacy of innovation, inclusion, and transformative storytelling in the Coachella Valley.

Founded in 2011 by playwright and director Tony Padilla, DET quickly became a creative hub for original works and new voices. Under the leadership of Padilla and Co-Artistic Director Rosemary Mallet the company established an agenda of producing bold and unusual contemporary plays.

In 2018, Artistic Director duties were passed to Jerome Elliott Moskowitz, who continued Padilla’s inclusive and forward-thinking vision. Under his guidance, and with Executive Director Shawn Abramowitz at the helm since 2013, DET evolved into a dynamic presence in the Desert’s arts community.

“DET has never been afraid to take risks,” said Moskowitz. “We’ve championed new voices and built lasting bridges between artists, students, and our community.” Abramowitz added, “As we enter our final season, we’re proud of the impact we’ve made on the cultural life of the Coachella Valley.”

Beyond the stage, DET’s signature Technical Theatre Internship Program has launched careers and awarded scholarships to local high school students. Since 2021, DET has been in residence at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. To date, the company has earned 66 Desert Theatre League Awards and widespread recognition for artistic excellence.

The 2025–26 season opens October 10 with Singing with the Desert Stars IV, a musical fundraising gala supporting DET’s education initiatives.

Mainstage productions (Nov 2025–Apr 2026):

• The Roommate by Jen Silverman – A dark comedy about unlikely friendship and fresh starts that enjoyed a successful limited run on Broadway last year. Directed by Kudra Wagner.

• Dispersion of Light by Rich Rubin (World Premiere) – A poetic and tempestuous portrait of artist Georgia O’Keeffe and photographer Alfred Stieglitz. Directed by Jerome Elliott Moskowitz.

• Meteor Shower by Steve Martin – A surreal comedy where dinner and stargazing spiral into cosmic absurdity in classic Steve Martin fashion. Directed by Keith Hoffman.

• Knife to the Heart by Stan Zimmerman & Christian McLaughlin – A sharp-witted look at emotional bruises and family friction from the writers of The Golden Girls and Married… With Children. Directed by Zimmerman.

Join us for a final season of unforgettable theatre and heartfelt celebration.

Season subscriptions are available for renewing subscribers on June 1 and for new subscribers on July 1. Tickets for individual shows and Singing with the Desert Stars will go on sale in September.

