THE REAL BLACK SWANN Comes to Celebration Theatre

Celebration Theatre and the Los Angeles LGBT Center present the Los Angeles premiere of the award-winning THE REAL BLACK SWANN: Confessions of America’s First Black Drag Queen, written and performed by Les Kurkendaal-Barrett, directed by Tom Trudgeon, withcultural consultation by Brittney S. Wheeler.

THE REAL BLACK SWANN: Confessions of America’s First Black Drag Queen will preview on Thursday, August 31 & Friday, September 8 at 8pm; will open on Saturday, September 9 at 8pm (press opening) and perform through Sunday, September 24 at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center, 1125 N. McCadden Place in Los Angeles.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

LES KURKENDAAL-BARRETT (Les/William/Playwright) (he/him) is a Los Angeles based actor/ writer. He has been touring Theatre Festivals around the world since 2000. He also does stand-up comedy. You can also catch his weekly podcast “A Lifetime of Hallmark” where he pokes fun at movies on Lifetime and The Hallmark Channel.

TOM TRUDGEON (Director) (he/him) Directed Larry Kramer’s The Normal Heart with Actor Saturday at Land of Tomorrow in Louisville, KY. Facilitated a 4-month workshop with artists to build ensemble and examine The Normal Heart, which benefitted The AIDS Walk Foundation and featured post-show conversations, The LGBT Community and Race: Let's Talk! with leaders from the Showing Up for Racial Justice initiative and Fairness Campaign. Stage credits include The Legend of Georgia McBride (International City Theatre); Arcane: Enter the Undercity (Secret Cinema/Netflix/Riot Games); Apollo 11 (Troika Entertainment); Good Boys and True, Antigone X, Machinal, The Duchess of Malfi (California Repertory); Private Lives, Good People (u/s Walnut Street Theatre); Bent (Philly FringeArts); The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told, Southern Baptist Sissies (Pandora Productions); Romeo & Juliet, The Tempest (National Shakespeare Company); McBeth – Over 2 Million Slain (United Stages of America); The All-Male Importance of Being Earnest (Wilde at Last at The Duplex). Tom is a member of Celebration Theatre Company. Tom teaches acting, voice and classical performance. MFA, California State University Long Beach.

THE REAL BLACK SWANN: Confessions of America’s First Black Drag Queen has assembled an award-winning design team: Scenic and Props Design by Michael O’Hara (he/him); Lighting Design by Matt Richter (he/him); Costume Design by Wyndell Carmichael (he/him); Sound Design by Becca Kessin (she/her). Rich Wong (he/him) is the Production Stage Manager. THE REAL BLACK SWANN: Confessions of America’s First Black Drag Queenis produced by Zachary Davidson (he/him) and Nathaniel Mathis (he/him). Associate producer is Parnell Damone Marcano (he/him).

SCHEDULE AND PRICING

Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Monday at 8pm and Sundays at 7pm (Sunday, September 24 performance will begin at 3pm). There will be a “Drag Affinity Night” Performance on Monday, September 11 at 8pm and a “Black Out Night” Performance on Sunday, September 17 at 7pm.

Tickets are $20.00 - $35.00; Previews are $20.00 - $25.00; Regular Performances $25.00 - $35.00; (Prices subject to change). For tickets, further information or to view a complete schedule, please visit www.celebrationtheatre.org.