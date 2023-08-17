THE REAL BLACK SWANN Comes to Celebration Theatre

Performances run August 31 - September 24.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

POPULAR

HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience Photo 1 HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience
FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 2 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Review: LES MISERABLES at Hollywood Pantages Theatre Photo 3 Review: LES MISERABLES at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Photo 4 Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles

THE REAL BLACK SWANN Comes to Celebration Theatre

Celebration Theatre and the Los Angeles LGBT Center present the Los Angeles premiere of the award-winning THE REAL BLACK SWANN: Confessions of America’s First Black Drag Queen, written and performed by Les Kurkendaal-Barrett, directed by Tom Trudgeon, withcultural consultation by Brittney S. Wheeler. 

THE REAL BLACK SWANN: Confessions of America’s First Black Drag Queen will preview on Thursday, August 31 & Friday, September 8 at 8pm; will open on Saturday, September 9 at 8pm (press opening) and perform through Sunday, September 24 at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center, 1125 N. McCadden Place in Los Angeles.                                                                                     

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

LES KURKENDAAL-BARRETT (Les/William/Playwright) (he/him) is a Los Angeles based actor/ writer.  He has been touring Theatre Festivals around the world since 2000. He also does stand-up comedy. You can also catch his weekly podcast “A Lifetime of Hallmark” where he pokes fun at movies on Lifetime and The Hallmark Channel.

TOM TRUDGEON (Director) (he/him) Directed Larry Kramer’s The Normal Heart with Actor Saturday at Land of Tomorrow in Louisville, KY.  Facilitated a 4-month workshop with artists to build ensemble and examine The Normal Heart, which benefitted The AIDS Walk Foundation and featured post-show conversations, The LGBT Community and Race: Let's Talk! with leaders from the Showing Up for Racial Justice initiative and Fairness Campaign.  Stage credits include The Legend of Georgia McBride (International City Theatre); Arcane: Enter the Undercity (Secret Cinema/Netflix/Riot Games); Apollo 11 (Troika Entertainment); Good Boys and True, Antigone X, Machinal, The Duchess of Malfi (California Repertory); Private Lives, Good People (u/s Walnut Street Theatre); Bent (Philly FringeArts); The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told, Southern Baptist Sissies (Pandora Productions); Romeo & Juliet, The Tempest (National Shakespeare Company); McBeth – Over 2 Million Slain (United Stages of America); The All-Male Importance of Being Earnest (Wilde at Last at The Duplex). Tom is a member of Celebration Theatre Company.  Tom teaches acting, voice and classical performance.  MFA, California State University Long Beach.

THE REAL BLACK SWANN: Confessions of America’s First Black Drag Queen has assembled an award-winning design team: Scenic and Props Design by Michael O’Hara (he/him); Lighting Design by Matt Richter (he/him); Costume Design by Wyndell Carmichael (he/him); Sound Design by Becca Kessin (she/her). Rich Wong (he/him) is the Production Stage Manager.  THE REAL BLACK SWANN: Confessions of America’s First Black Drag Queenis produced by Zachary Davidson (he/him) and Nathaniel Mathis (he/him).  Associate producer is Parnell Damone Marcano (he/him).

SCHEDULE AND PRICING

THE REAL BLACK SWANN: Confessions of America’s First Black Drag Queen will preview on Thursday, August 31 & Friday, September 8 at 8pm; will open on Saturday, September 9 at 8pm (press opening) and perform through Sunday, September 24 at 3pm at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center, 1125 N. McCadden Place in Los Angeles. 

Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Monday at 8pm and Sundays at 7pm (Sunday, September 24 performance will begin at 3pm). There will be a “Drag Affinity Night” Performance on Monday, September 11 at 8pm and a “Black Out Night” Performance on Sunday, September 17 at 7pm.

Tickets are $20.00 - $35.00; Previews are $20.00 - $25.00; Regular Performances $25.00 - $35.00;  (Prices subject to change).  For tickets, further information or to view a complete schedule, please visit www.celebrationtheatre.org.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Crimson Square Theatre Company Presents AN INFINITE ACHE By David Schulner At Beverly Hill Photo
Crimson Square Theatre Company Presents AN INFINITE ACHE By David Schulner At Beverly Hills Playhouse

AN INFINITE ACHE by playwright David Schulner, takes to heart the adage that drama is life omitting the dull parts. An ingenious, sincere romantic comedy presented by Crimson Square Theatre Company, directed by Mia Christou and is the next production in their 2023 Season at the Beverly Hills Playhouse. 

2
Robert Américo Esnard and Lara Pranger Join Independent Shakespeare Co.s Board of D Photo
Robert Américo Esnard and Lara Pranger Join Independent Shakespeare Co.'s Board of Directors

Independent Shakespeare Co. has revealed the addition of Robert Américo Esnard and Lara Pranger to their board of directors. Learn about their backgrounds and how they will contribute to the organization's commitment to equitable and accessible arts experiences.

3
Holocaust Museum LA to Present Screening of Documentary IN THE LAND OF THE PERPETRATORS Photo
Holocaust Museum LA to Present Screening of Documentary IN THE LAND OF THE PERPETRATORS

Join the Holocaust Museum LA for a screening of the powerful German documentary, 'In the Land of the Perpetrators.' Explore the experiences of Holocaust survivors in post-war Germany and their journey to establish a normal life. Don't miss this opportunity to learn about the history and resilience of the survivors.

4
Hollywood Independent Theater Festival Set to Open in September 2023 Photo
Hollywood Independent Theater Festival Set to Open in September 2023

Discover the exciting lineup and dates for the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival opening in September 2023. Don't miss out on this celebration of independent theater at its finest.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep Video Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KINKY BOOTS
James R. Armstrong Theatre (8/05-8/19)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elephant Shavings
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble (8/18-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Angel Next Door
North Coast Repertory Theatre (9/06-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bach and Mendelssohn
Hollywood Bowl (9/07-9/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Moon
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (10/26-10/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Selena
The Ford (9/23-9/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You