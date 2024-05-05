THE PRINCESS STRIKES BACK to Play Hollywood Fringe in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In 1997, 13-year-old Victoria Montalbano was introduced to her perfect man, Han Solo, and she's been looking for him ever since. Watch her grow from awkward theatre kid to professional out of work actress while swiping her way through a galaxy far, far away! “I've spent the last three years touring this show in the Midwest and East Coast”, says Montalbano. “Bringing it to Los Angeles and San Diego Fringes will be a new experience. I'm so excited to introduce the show to a whole new part of the country!”

In "The Princess Strikes Back," audiences are invited to embark on an exhilarating theatrical journey through the life and loves of Victoria Montalbano. From her formative years as an awkward theater kid to her adulthood as a struggling actress, Victoria's quest for love is hilariously intertwined with her obsession with finding her perfect match à la Han Solo. With each swipe on her intergalactic dating app, Victoria's journey unfolds, revealing the highs and lows of her romantic escapades and the profound lessons she learns along the way.

Through a masterful blend of humor, wit, and poignant storytelling, Victoria directly engages with the audience, inviting them into her world of cosmic chaos and heartfelt longing. As she recounts her misadventures in love and the trials of pursuing her dreams, Victoria effortlessly captures the universal experiences of heartbreak, self-discovery, and the relentless pursuit of happiness. With each laugh-out-loud moment and touching revelation, "The Princess Strikes Back" becomes not just a comedy, but a deeply relatable exploration of the human condition.

"The Princess Strikes Back" has garnered widespread acclaim on the Fringe Festival Circuit, earning accolades such as Best Storytelling at the New York City Fringe 2024. Critics and audiences alike have praised Victoria's powerhouse performance, hailing it as a fresh and funny celebration of fangirldom that transcends mere entertainment. Whether you're a die-hard Star Wars fan or simply someone who has ever experienced the rollercoaster of love, "The Princess Strikes Back" promises an unforgettable theatrical experience that will leave you laughing, crying, and cheering for Victoria's triumphs. So, grab your lightsaber and join Victoria as she swipes her way through a galaxy far, far away, and discover why this captivating comedy is a must-see for theatergoers everywhere.

"The Princess Strikes Back"

Written and Performed by: Victoria Montalbano, Directed by Vincent J. Greco, Costume Design: Emily Nelson

Location: Asylum @ Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Los Angeles, CA. 90038

Dates:

Saturday, June 8 at 4:00 PM (Press Preview)

Thursday, June 13 at 10:00 PM

Sunday, June 16 at 1:00 PM

Friday, June 21 at 8:30 PM

Sunday, June 23 at 2:00 PM

Thursday, June 27 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 29 at Midnight

Tickets: $12.00 at the button below

Running time 60 Minutes

Admission age: 13+

WEBSITE: http://www.victorianotvicky.com/the-princess-strikes-back.html

Photo Credit: Sarah Elizabeth Larson and Peter Serocki

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

VICTORIA MONTALBANO (Writer/Performer) is a Chicago-based actress, writer, storyteller, and producer. Her stories have been featured at The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival, Miss Spoken, Tenx9 Chicago, Serving The Sentence, Pour One Out, and more. Since the world premiere live-stream of The Princess Strikes Back in 2021, the show has been produced live around the Chicagoland area, and on the Fringe Festival circuit, including a critically acclaimed run at the Orlando Fringe in 2022. She has performed in Storefront Theatres all over Chicago, including Redtwist Theatre, Pegasus Theatre and Pride Arts, and was part of the iO Chicago improv team, Plus-Prov. Selected Theatre: Twelfth Night (Olivia), The Comedy of Errors (Dromio of Syracuse), Arms and the Man (Louka), and Tony n' Tina's Wedding (Donna/Terry). Film: Cancel this Movie (Lead), Cupid's Chokehold (Supporting). TV/New Media: Apartment 101 (Recurring Guest Star), Chi-Nannigans (Co-Star), The Studio (Co-Star). Podcast: Co-host Now Kiss! A Shipping Podcast. VICTORIA has a degree in Drama from Syracuse University. More info at: www.VictoriaNotVicky.com

Comments