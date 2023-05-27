THE PITCH to Open at Madnani Theatre in July

The production runs July 1- July 23, 2023.

By:
Waterfront Productions will present The Pitch, written by Tom Alper, directed by Louie Liberti, and produced by Tom Alper and Christine Blackburn at Madnani Theatre (6760 Lexington Ave., Hollywood, CA 90038). The production runs July 1- July 23, 2023. Performances are Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 3:00 pm.

Tom Allen is a widower, raising his 15-year-old daughter as a single dad. Desperate for money, he grabs at a job in a boiler-room set-up, selling machine parts over the phone. He soon discovers that his job requires him to make ethical compromises, occasionally misrepresenting the products he sells. He finds himself in competition with his co-workers. His tension builds as he discerns that his boss may be under investigation by the authorities, endangering the job that Tom needs so much.

Life at home is getting complicated as well, as Tom becomes aware that boys notice that his daughter Michelle is becoming a woman. He faces disappointment as he discovers that his dreams for Michelle's future do not match the aspirations that Michelle has for herself.

How many compromises can Tom make if he wishes to remain a moral man and a good dad?

Tom Alper is the playwright. The transplanted New Yorker graduated from UCLA, where he studied creative writing and began writing short stories and plays. As an actor, he has been cast in over 100 projects across stage, film and television.

Louie Liberti directs. His previous directing credits include Woman of Manhattan, RegretroSexual, and his own play Almost Made. He is familiar to national audiences through his 48 appearances as Bardelli on the TV series ER.

Liberti's cast for The Pitch includes Tom Alper, Orion McCabe, William Warren, Auden Wyle, Joe Lorenzo, Connor Killeen, Phil Gibbs, Omar Salazar, Ronna Jones and Kennedy Porter.

The fully renovated Madnani Theatre was formerly known as the Lex Theatre.

The Pitch contains enough challenging situations, memorable characters, and twists and turns in its plot to make a worthy pitch for your attention.

Tickets start at $20 and are available at the link below. The run time is 110 minutes.  Suggested for ages 13 to adult.




