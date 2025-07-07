THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE West Coast Premiere Opens July 25 at Hudson Backstage Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Neil Gooding Productions will present the West Coast premiere of The Opposite of Love, opening July 25 at the Hudson Backstage Theatre in Hollywood. A preview performance is set for July 24.

Written by and co-starring Ashley Griffin, the Off-Broadway hit arrives in Los Angeles following its 2024 New York debut at The Royal Family Theater. Performances continue through August 31.

Directed by Melora Marshall, the play centers on the relationship between Eloise, a trust fund heiress, and Will, a down-on-his-luck hustler, who form a complicated bond after she hires him to help her move past sexual trauma. As their search for connection deepens, the story confronts darker impulses in a world where love is increasingly commodified.

Griffin, a Santa Monica native and NYU Tisch graduate, returns to the L.A. stage for the first time since launching her career in New York. She stars alongside Evan Strand (Frozen National Tour, Zoot Suit at the Mark Taper Forum), who plays Will. The play received earlier development at A.R.T. and Theatre Row.

The Opposite of Love has been noted for its unflinching take on modern intimacy. Griffin explains the work as a response to a generation grappling with relationships in a post-dating app world.

The production is presented by Neil Gooding Productions, whose Broadway and West End credits include Back to the Future, Gypsy, and Harmony.

Performance Schedule:

Preview: Thursday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Run: July 25 – August 31

Showtimes: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets: $29–$45

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC