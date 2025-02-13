THE MIRACLE WORKER To Be Presented At Orange County School of the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This February, Orange County School of the Arts' (OCSA) El-Erian Family Acting Conservatory (ACT) is taking on a powerful and deeply moving production of The Miracle Worker, William Gibson's play about the incredible relationship between Helen Keller and her teacher, Annie Sullivan.

Directed by Acting Instructor Mr. Jay Wallace, this unique production is not only a retelling of an inspiring true story, but also an opportunity to bring greater awareness to the blind and deaf communities through an inclusive and intentional process.

The Miracle Worker recounts the journey of Helen Keller, who became both deaf and blind as an infant, and her journey toward communication and independence, thanks to the tireless work of Annie Sullivan, her teacher. The play depicts the immense struggles Helen faced growing up in an environment that did not understand her needs, and Annie's dedication to unlocking Helen's potential through the power of language.

The themes of the play are timeless-about overcoming barriers, resilience, and finding a way to communicate when words seem impossible. These themes resonate even more deeply in the context of the production at OCSA, where the cast and crew have gone to great lengths to ensure an authentic and empathetic portrayal of the characters, especially considering the sensitivities involved in representing the experiences of blind and deaf individuals.

From the very beginning of the production process, the OCSA team made it clear that they wanted to not only tell Helen's story but to do so with the utmost respect and understanding of the challenges faced by the blind and deaf communities. To ensure the cast could give authentic performances, Mr. Wallace and the cast partnered with the Braille Institute, American Sign Language (ASL) experts, and individuals willing to share their experience and stories as a member of the visually and/or hearing impaired community.

The cast has spent countless hours learning about Helen Keller's life and legacy, as well as engaging in training on ASL, proper etiquette for interacting with blind or deaf individuals, and understanding the physical and emotional experiences of those who live with these conditions. This process has not only deepened their empathy, but also helped create a more nuanced and respectful portrayal of the characters.

"I think it's important to share this story to remind people to never give up, and to include stories about deaf, blind, and deaf-blind individuals in theatre," said Jolie Benoit (ACT, '28), the actress portraying Helen Keller.

For Jolie, the experience of playing Helen Keller is about more than just portraying a historical figure; it's about understanding the profound impact one person's dedication can have on an entire family and community. The cast of the production is proud to remind us all to never give up in the face of challenges and to create spaces where people of all abilities can be seen, heard, and understood.

Everyone involved in the production of The Miracle Worker has taken great pride in making the production as inclusive as possible for audiences as well. For the first time in OCSA history, all four performances will feature ASL interpreters, and the Saturday matinee will include live audio descriptions for blind and visually impaired attendees, ensuring that everyone can experience the story in a way that's accessible to them.

In order to foster a greater dialogue and understanding around issues faced by the deaf, blind, and deaf-blind communities, after each performance a guided talk-back session will be held where the audience can engage with the director and cast members to discuss the production, its themes, and the process behind bringing it to life.

"Great theater should be thought provoking, and my hope is that audiences are able to have meaningful discussions about the importance of being educated fellow citizens. The cast learned so much throughout this process and from the personal stories like Helen's that are so important to share," said Isabella Kim (ACT, '25), the actress portraying Annie Sullivan.

Through this intentional, empathetic, and groundbreaking approach to a production, The Miracle Worker is poised to inspire, educate, and unite audiences in ways that go beyond the stage. We look forward to seeing how this production will spark conversations and open doors for more inclusive theater experiences in the future.

"I am so excited for audiences to see how well we took care of the play and the material. It's thrilling to put together a show that has been well-loved, and worked on with dedication and commitment. I don't think OCSA has seen something quite like this, so it is very exciting to be a part of this project," said Isabella.

Be sure to attend this one-of-a-kind production, and experience this incredible, unique story that will run from Thursday, February 20 through Saturday, February 22 in Michael F. Harrah Symphony Hall on OCSA's campus in Santa Ana. To purchase tickets for any of The Miracle Worker performances, please visit the OCSA Box Office.

