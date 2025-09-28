THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open in October at Zephyr Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Presented by DIY Musical Theatre and Chromolume Theatre, The Little Mermaid will open October 3 at the Zephyr Theatre in Los Angeles.

It will run from October 3 to October 12, with Friday and Saturday performances at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.

The cast includes Brigit O’Malley (Ariel), Chris Gutierrez (Prince Eric), Bouket Fingerhut (Ursula), Chris Spangler (King Triton), Christopher Baker (Sebastian), Ellie Rodriguez (Scuttle), Katie Orr (Flounder), Richard Rosales (Grimsby/Chef Louis), Jackie Seigle (Flotsam), Allie Leslie (Jetsam), Gina Ansaldi (Aquata), Mary DeLan (Andrina), Courtney Dillman (Arista), Kasey Hentz (Atina), Amaya J (Alana), and Yessenia Buezo Munoz (Adella). The ensemble also features Andrew Colburn and Zach Sain.

The Little Mermaid has music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a book by Doug Wright. This production is directed by James Esposito, with choreography by Mike Montelibano and musical direction by Abby Carlson.

Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends — Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull, and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

Tickets are $25.

