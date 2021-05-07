THE LAVENDER EFFECT(R) Presents Live Virtual Pride Parade, May 30

Come celebrate this year's PRIDE live with THE LAVENDER EFFECT Star-studded Live Virtual Pride Parade which will be broadcast on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 12 noon PST/3p EST via YouTube.com/c/TheLavenderEffect.

This year's Virtual PRIDE Parade's Host will be Alec Mapa. Mapa's TV and film credits include Ugly Betty, Switched at Birth, Doom Patrol, You Don't Mess with The Zohan and Connie and Carla. He lives in Los Angeles with his husband Jamison and Son Zion.

The Virtual Pride Parade will launch Pride Month and benefit THE LAVENDER EFFECT's mission to Advance the Future of LGBTQ+ Heritage & Culture. While many local Pride celebrations again are being canceled or modified this year due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, many members of the community will not be able to gather in person, so this live virtual event will safely bring the LGBTQ+ community together from across the nation to celebrate Pride.

This year marks the 51st Anniversary of the first PRIDE marches across the nation in June 1970, commemorating the anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, and protesting for LGBTQ+ equality.

THE LAVENDER EFFECT has another stellar roster of some of the most well-known LGBTQ+ celebrities and allies, non-profits, and activists from around the globe, to help to bring the community together including:

Lily Tomlin (Tony, Emmy and Grammy Winner; Grace & Frankie; 9 to 5)

Betty Buckley (Tony Award winner for Cats, Eight is Enough)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision; Bad Moms)

Sally Kirkland (Golden Globe Winner for Anna)

Alexandra Billings (Transparent)

Bruce Vilanch (Emmy Winner; comedian writer/actor)

Michael Musto (journalist)

Jason Stuart (Smothered; comedian)

Drew Droege (Heathers)

Kay Sedia (AJ and the Queen; Chico's Angels)

Mel England (Best Day Ever)

Charles Busch (Drama Desk Award-winning Playwright & Actor)

City of West Hollywood

Colors Youth Counseling

Congregation Kol Ami

Freedom to Marry

Gay Elder Circle

IMRU Radio

LA LGBT Center

PFLAG LA

PFLAG National

Project Angel Food

Project 10 & Friends of Project 10

Last year, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, THE LAVENDER EFFECT hosted the first "Virtual Pride Parade" to celebrate Pride and bring the LGBTQ+ community together. The live fundraising event featured celebrities, national LGBTQ+ organizations and politicians and over 10,000 viewed from around the country.

"As the LGBTQ+ community comes together for PRIDE again this year, we continue to find ourselves in a new normal. Once again, PRIDE will be celebrated safely throughout the country this year. We wanted to continue our outreach to everyone with our 2nd Virtual PRIDE Parade online this year." said Andy Sacher, Founder & Executive Director of THE LAVENDER EFFECT. He continued "We celebrate our LGBTQ+ PRIDE with our diverse sisters & brothers in a way that everyone can join, no matter where they are or how they express their PRIDE!"

THE LAVENDER EFFECT is a nonprofit project of Community Partners that is advancing the future of LGBTQ Heritage & Culture. The organization helps to reduce shame, combat homophobia and empower LGBTQ+ youth through programs like the Virtual Pride Parade, Oral History Projects, and educational programs. For more information, please visit http://www.TheLavenderEffect.org.