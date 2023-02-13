Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE KINGSTON TRIO Comes To El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, March 8 & 9

In celebration of 60-plus years of music,  the iconic folk group performs their best-loved songs as part of the 'Keep The Music Playing' national tour.

Feb. 13, 2023  

3000 Miles Off-Broadway presents THE KINGSTON TRIO, on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30pm and Thursday, March 9 at 7:30pm onstage at the historic El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA.

Fans of the legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio can rediscover their timeless music all over again. In celebration of 60-plus years of music, the iconic folk group performs their best-loved songs as part of the 'Keep The Music Playing' national tour. This two-performance appearance is not to be missed! Known as America's Troubadours, The Kingston Trio are four-time Grammy Award winners and have sold over 100 million records.

In 1957 The Kingston Trio emerged from San Francisco's North Beach club scene to take the country by storm, bringing the rich tradition of American folk music into the mainstream for the first time. During the late 50s & early 60s, the Trio enjoyed unprecedented record sales and worldwide fame, while influencing the musical tastes of a generation

Through changing times, the Trio has played on, remaining popular for a simple reason... great songs that sound as good today as the first time you heard them. And fifty-eight years after Tom Dooley shot to the top of the charts, the Trio is still on the road thirty weeks a year, bringing back all the great memories and making new ones.

Revisit the legendary folk music with Mike Marvin, Tom Gorelangton and Buddy Woodward, all with deep links to the founding members of the Trio. They tour around the country to packed crowds and grateful fans who recapture youthful memories through the music. In addition to delighting audiences, The Kingston Trio is continuing a legacy of Mike Marvin's 'adopted dad' and mentor Nick Reynolds, who along with his buddies Bob Shane and Dave Guard (and later John Stewart), founded the Kingston Trio.

Young and old alike will love songs like Tom Dooley, Where Have All The Flowers Gone?, Greenback Dollar, A Worried Man, Hard Travelin', M.T. A. (He'll Never Return), Everglades, Merry Minuet, and more that will have you humming along and singing on the ride home! This is the kind of generational show that parents, children and grandchildren will all equally enjoy.

This two-night-only appearance is not to be missed! Tickets $45 - $90. For tickets and information please call 818-508-4200 or online at www.elportaltheatre.com.




