THE KING & I, AND PAUL Comes to Theatre Asylum

Theatre Asylum will present The King & I, and Paul, a fast-paced comedy filled with passion, chaos, and one grave mistake, for one night only on February 22, 2025, at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre. Written by Matthew Namik and Angelique Fustukjian, the play is directed by Wayne Remington and stars Namik, Fustukjian, and Emilio Rodríguez.

Recipient of the Hollywood Encore! Producers’ Award at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, The King & I, and Paul is also a nominee at the 2025 30 Minutes or Less Festival in multiple categories, including Top of the Festival, The Blockbuster, Best Ensemble, Best Actor, and Best Design.

The play follows Susan and Paul, a seemingly average couple navigating the milestone of moving in together. Amidst unpacking, Paul makes a critical mistake that sends the couple spiraling into comedic chaos as they attempt to cover up the damage before an unexpected guest arrives.

“These people very much exist in our daily lives. While funny, their experiences are grounded in a realism that is so inherently human,” said co-writer and actor Angelique Fustukjian. “Life can be bleak, but even in the darkness, humor exists—and that’s a beautiful thing.”

Namik, who co-wrote and co-stars in the production, cites classic comedy inspirations, saying, “This is a bit of an ode to Lucille Ball and her ability to convince us to reason with the unreasonable and believe the unbelievable.”

Remington, returning as director, brings a fresh perspective to the production. “I hope the audience leaves thinking about how much they love their Best Friend—their quirks, their flaws, and how it all makes them perfect,” he said.

