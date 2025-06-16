THE IMPACT OF DILDOS ON A FUNERAL Comes to the Loft Ensemble

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced the final production of its 2024–2025 season in Sawyer’s Playhouse (the company’s Second Stage), the world premiere of The Impact of Dildos on a Funeral by Emma J. Latimer. Directed by Natasha Renae Potts and Madylin Sweeten Durrie, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Xanxan Beneche, Isabella Costa, Matt Lorenzo, Sean Alan Mazur, Ignacio Navarro, Mitch Rosander, Rosie Ryden, and Esteban Vasquez. There will be 12 performances only beginning Friday, July 11, at 8pm, and continuing through Sunday, August 3.

Close friends find themselves locked inside a funeral home with no cell signal after the staff goes missing. As they try to honor the deceased’s mostly humorous wishes, secrets surface, grudges are rehashed, and hard decisions must be made. This dark comedy of errors will challenge audiences to examine how we handle the past to create a better future.

Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Sarah Nilsen, costume design is by Bridget Avildsen, sound design is by Emma J. Latimer, and props design is by Natasha Renae Potts. Fight choreographer is Marc Leclerc. Rehearsal stage manager is Andrea Casamitjana and production stage manager is Silas Jean-Rox. Graphic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie and website design is by Amanda Chambers. Production manager is Sarah Nilsen, and producer is Bree Pavey.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC