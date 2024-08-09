THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER to Launch 2024 Tour With Performances in Atlanta, LA & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the same day breakdancing makes its Olympics debut, and hip hop pioneer Kurtis "The Breaks" Blow celebrates his birthday, "The Hip Hop Nutcracker" revealed it will launch its 2024 tour to more than 25 U.S. cities this fall including stops in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. Blow is host and MC of the family-friendly holiday mash-up and contemporary holiday dance spectacle that has performed more than 250 times in 70 cities and brings a modern twist to Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet. Joining Blow on stage is the powerhouse cast of a dozen all-star dancers, an on-stage DJ, and an electric violinist.

"The Hip Hop Nutcracker" is directed, choreographed, and co-created by Jennifer Weber - an Emmy winner and two-time Tony and Olivier award-nominee who also choreographed the international hit musical, "& Juliet" currently playing on Broadway. Executive producing is three-time Tony winner and two-time Olivier award-winning producer Eva Price, whose productions have garnered six Olivier Awards, two GRAMMY Awards, two Emmy Awards, and 19 Tony Awards. The re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic story turns the beloved Nutcracker score on its head. Hip hop dance and Tchaikovsky's timeless music blend together for a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event that takes audiences on a journey celebrating love, community, and the magic of the holiday season.

"The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a magical journey where tradition meets innovation, offering families and friends a holiday experience like no other," says Blow, who paved the way for generations of hip hop artists and fans after scoring the first certified gold record rap song in 1980. Blow is also responsible for "Christmas Rappin," acclaimed for being the first rap holiday song. "This show is proof that the magic of the holidays can be found in the most unexpected places." Blow says the all-star cast, dynamic choreography, and stunning performances honor hip hop's rich history while celebrating a cherished holiday story.

Just like the original, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets, and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.

Created in 2013 by Weber and writer Mike Fitelson, the production has evolved into a masterpiece due to the creators' never-ending commitment to enhancing the production, and dancers who continue to raise the bar each year.

For tour dates and more information about where to purchase tickets to "The Hip Hop Nutcracker," visit www.hiphopnutcracker.com. For the latest news and updates follow "The Hip Hop Nutcracker" on Facebook and Instagram; #HipHopNutcracker.

About Jennifer Weber (Director/Choreographer)

Jennifer Weber is the choreographer of the international hit musical, & Juliet currently playing on Broadway and in Germany as well as touring across the US and UK. The show previously played Australia, Singapore and London's West End. She received both Olivier & Tony Nominations for Best Choreography for her work on & Juliet. Broadway/Off Broadway KPOP (Tony Nomination, Best Choreography), American Idiot (CTG/Deaf West), Teenage Dick (The Public), Cruel Intentions (LPR/US Tour). Upcoming projects include Take the Lead (Papermill Playhouse) and Kane and Able (The Orb, Tokyo). Film: Disney Zombies 2, While You Were Gone (Emmy Win, short form entertainment) TV: The Tonight Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Drew Barrymore Show, The Tony Awards, The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Good Morning America, America's Got Talent, Britain's Got Talent, Strictly Come Dancing and Blue Peter; Commissions: Tulsa Ballet, LA Music Center, Baryshnikov Arts Center, NY City Center. Weber is the co-creator, director, and choreographer of The Hip Hop Nutcracker, featuring rap legend Kurtis Blow, touring annually across the U.S. and recorded for an Emmy winning PBS All Arts special. In 2022, she collaborated with Disney as Executive Producer / Choreographer on a film version of The Hip Hop Nutcracker for Disney+.

Comments

