THE HEIDI CHRONICLES Now Playing at Group Rep Theatre Through Late August

The Heidi Chronicles is now playing at The Group Rep Tehatre in North Hollywood, California through August 31.

A perceptive and funny play about an art historian and her friends, male and female, gay and straight, who mature from the wild 60s to the wilder 80s as they search for political, professional and personal fulfillment and enlightenment.

It explores women's struggle for independence, respect, and recognition in a post-1960s world. Heidi, goes on a journey of becoming confident in her identity as a single woman. Witty, insightful and poignant this is Wendy Wasserstein's most popular play which won the Pulitzer Prize and Tony for Best Play.