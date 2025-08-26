THE GREAT GATSBY Ballet To Play Sioux Falls In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



World Ballet Company will bring its national premiere tour of The Great Gatsby Ballet to Sioux Falls, SD, for one night only at The Washington Pavilion on October 26, 2025. Following a successful 80-show world premiere run earlier this year, the new production tours to more than 50 U.S. cities this fall in celebration of the 100th anniversary of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel. Tickets and information are available now.

About the Production

The Great Gatsby Ballet reimagines Fitzgerald’s tale of ill-fated love and the American Dream through ballet, transporting audiences to the decadence of the Roaring Twenties. The show features sensual choreography infused with acrobatics, performed to an original live jazz score. Audiences will experience Charleston dance sequences, glamorous hand-sewn costumes, multimedia projections, and art deco–inspired sets, as well as a live singer bringing extra energy to the stage.

Ballet for All

According to audience surveys, more than 60 percent of World Ballet Company audiences experience ballet for the first time at these productions, underscoring the company’s mission: Ballet Everywhere, Ballet For All.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP