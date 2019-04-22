THE FAB FOUR: THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES To Headline Four SoCal Shows This Weekend

Emmy Award-winning Beatles tribute band The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute will bring their world-class stage show to four popular L.A. County concert venues starting Thursday, April 25th and wrapping up the four-show run on Sunday April 28th. Each evening will offer a different setlist, with the April 25th show featuring popular Chicago singer-songwriter duo Meghan & Caitlin as the 8:00 pm opener. Tickets for the April 25th show are available at a discounted rate when purchased via the duo's link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meghan-caitlin-the-canyon-tickets-59410384058.

Details and ticket links for the four L.A. County concerts:

Thursday, April 25th at 9:00 pm (Doors: 6:00 pm; Opening acts start at 7:15 pm, with Meghan & Caitlin featured at 8:00 pm): Canyon Club, 24201 Valencia Blvd., #1351, Santa Clarita, 818-879-5016, https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/090054DAEC26533C

Friday, April 26th at 9:00 pm (Doors: 6:00 pm; Opening acts start at 7:15 pm): The Rose, 245 East Green Street, Pasadena, 818-879-5016, https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/090054DAECF15377

Saturday, April 27th at 9:00 pm (Doors: 6:00 pm; Opening acts start at 7:15 pm): Saban Theatre, 8440 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 888-645-5006, https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0B0054DAEF2F4866

Sunday, April 28th at 9:00 pm (Doors: 6:00 pm; Opening acts start at 7:15 pm): Canyon Club, 28912 Roadside Drive, 888-645-5006, https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/090054DAF08655C8

Each of the above concerts is a not-to-be-missed performance that will surprise, delight, and reignite Beatlemania for loyal Beatle fans throughout the L.A. area.

About The Fab Four:

The Fab Four are a troupe of charismatic performers and multi-talented musicians who offer audiences a highly polished professional stage production spanning all the eras of the Beatles' music -- from their early Ed Sullivan and Shea Stadium days through their Sgt. Pepper and Abbey Road eras and beyond. But they don't stop there. In addition to offering concertgoers impeccable musicianship, fine acting, and powerful vocals that sound uncannily like the originals, The Fab Four spark that Beatles Magic that transports audiences right back to the 1960s.

Widely known for their dynamic stage presence and precise attention to detail, The Fab Four have earned many accolades and awards from industry professionals during their two-decades-long career, including an Emmy and four Tellys for their 2012 PBS special, The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute.

And now that the band has added a second talented Brit named Adam Hastings to fill the John Lennon role -- in addition to popular Liverpool native Gavin Pring who plays George Harrison -- they've added yet another layer of authenticity to an already fine-tuned act that's ably supported by founding member Ardy Sarraf as Paul McCartney and long-time cast member Joe Bologna as Ringo Starr.

Kent Kotal at Forgotten Hits explains the group's precision this way: "There are LOTS of Beatles tribute bands out there ... and we've probably seen dozens of them over the years ... but we have NEVER seen a band SO dedicated to getting things right as these guy[s]. Every move, every mannerism, every little nuance ... the fun way they present the music on stage and the confidence they have in themselves to perform it flawlessly in the process."

This highly accurate portrayal of the Beatles is one big reason Southern California Beatle fans will want to be sure to catch one or more of these four local performances. A second reason: The band will be going on tour to the East Coast and elsewhere after this run and will not return for another SoCal concert for several months.

For further information, concertgoers may call the phone numbers listed above or visit The Fab Four website at http://TheFabFour.com.





