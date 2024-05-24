THE DEAL AKA THE PORN PLAY to be Featured in 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"The Deal aka The Porn Play" is the show to see at Fringe this year, but don't let the big, pink vibrator on the poster fool you! This story of lovers navigating pornography use, sexual shame, boundaries, and self-esteem, is bound to make audiences laugh, cry and think.

"We're elated to bring our creative, albeit somewhat twisted, vision to Fringe Fest this year," said co-creator, Melissa Curtis. "We are so excited to see how audiences resonate with our humor, message, and journey!"

The whole ensemble knew what they were getting into when they signed on to be in a show with "Porn" in the title, but the overall message of connection and communication has everyone thrilled to be bringing this story to life. Featuring Carver Folkes as Nate and Jahnavi Alyssa as Sarah, the incredible cast of "The Deal" is rounded out by Kimberly Liermann as Nancy and Ariel the Siren, and Jeffrey Santos as Tim, Pink Buddy (yep, that's his name) and Jeff the Siren.

Please join us for a night of good, old-fashioned theatre. And a sentient vibrator.

CLICK HERE to Buy Tickets to "The Deal aka The Porn Play"

Tickets are $15 and all performances are on the main stage at 3 Clubs in Hollywood:

Friday, June 7 at 9:30 PM

Saturday, June 15 at 2:30 PM

Wednesday, June 19 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 22 at 8:30 PM

Sunday, June 30 at 4:30 PM

$1 from the sale of each ticket will be donated to local animal rescues in LA County

