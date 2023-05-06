THE CONNIE CONVERSE UNIVERSE To Play Monroe Forum At The El Portal Theatre This Month

Performances will run May 20th and 21st.

The world premiere of The Connie Converse Universe starring Hope Levy has been set for two performances only on Saturday, May 20, at 8pm, and Sunday, May 21, at 5pm, at the Monroe Forum in the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood.

The Connie Converse Universe tells the story of the first modern female singer/songwriter whose style of songs in the mid-1950s were ahead of their time, pre-dating releases by the legendary Bob Dylan and Joan Baez. Converse disappeared in August of 1974 and was never seen or heard from again. Decades later, the world discovered her music when a CD of her original 1954 demo recordings were released in 2009 and went viral on Spotify. Along with a few of her own compositions, Hope Levy will perform Converse's songs and offer a glimpse into Converse's world. The performance running time is 65 minutes.

Hope Levy is a Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter of folk-pop with a background in musical theatre. She performed lead roles in Los Angeles productions of Les Misérables at the Shubert Theatre, The Rocky Horror Show at the Tiffany Theaters, Eating Raoul, The Musical, directed by Scott Wittman at the Odyssey Theatre, Justin Tanner's Heartbreak Help at the Cast Theatre, and Showboat and The Music Man at the Hollywood Bowl. She is also a voice-over actress, appearing on numerous animated shows. She plays the 'Mom' of Boss Baby in Boss Baby: Back in Business on Netflix as well as voicing beloved characters in games, commercials, and live action. She can be heard singing Welcome to Duloc in the movie version of Shrek and has released two CDs - Menagerie and Far Sawrey.

General admission is $25 and $30 for cocktail seating. Tickets are available online at https://www.elportaltheatre.com/theconnieconverseuniverse.html. Monroe Forum at the El Portal Theatre is located at 5269 Lankershim Boulevard, in North Hollywood, 91601.




