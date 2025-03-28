THE CASE-BOOK OF AUGUSTE DUPIN Reading To Be Presented At Theatre 40

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A reading of The Case-Book of Auguste Dupin, adapted by John Strysik and based on stories by Edgar Allan Poe, will be presented by Theatre 40 (241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212 on Monday, March 31, 2025 at 7 p.m..

The venue is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Ample free underground parking can be accessed via a driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.

Edgar Allan Poe's character Auguste Dupin is widely acknowledged to be the first modern fictional detective. Playwright John Strysik calls The Case-book of Auguste Dupin "a play in three mysteries," specifically The Murders in the Rue Morgue, The Mystery of Marie Roget, and The Purloined Letter.

