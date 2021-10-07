THE CALORIE COUNTERS Premieres at Loft Ensemble This Month

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced the first production of its ninth anniversary season, the world premiere of The Calorie Counters by Molly Wagner. Directed by Danielle Ozymandias, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Tor Brown, Madylin Sweeten Durrie, Carlos Gomez, Jr., Matt Lorenzo, Natasha Renae Potts, and Matthew J. Tucker. Opening is set for Friday, October 15, at 8pm and the engagement will continue through Saturday, October 30 only.



Maggie's sister is getting married, and the bridesmaid's dress can only be ordered up to a size 12. And that's not going to work. As a gift to her sister, Maggie joins a weight loss program to make sure the dress will fit, and her sister will be happy. What follows is a tumultuous and comedic journey through self-discovery, identity, body shaming, and the pitfalls of equating self-worth with one's weight and physique. As the wedding draws near, Maggie and her sister square off to face secrets, truths, and what it means to love and be loved ... by yourself.



Lighting design for The Calorie Counters is by Tor Brown and sound design is by Travyz Santos Gatz. Assistant director is Sarah Nilsen and the stage manager is Sydney Jenkins. Graphic designer is Amanda Chambers with artwork design by Madylin Sweeten Durrie. Intimacy coordinator is Celina Surniak, educational consultant is Kate Huffman, and properties mistress is Natasha Renae Potts. Producer is Bree Pavey and associate producer is Marc Leclerc.



General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. The regular performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. All current covid safety protocols will be in place. Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.