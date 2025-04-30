THE APOCALYPSE PROJECT Comes to the Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep will host a show full of invention, discovery, and youth creativity in the new work The Apocalypse Project by Briandaniel Oglesby as its next Protostar Social Issues Series student production.

It’s 2030. Four years ago, everyone over the age of 20 disappeared from the planet. No one knows why. Then it happened again. On the Altierra compound in Texas, young T dreams of the internet returning so she can be a YouTuber and document her generation. When a crisis expels a group, she joins the exiles on a trek across the broken land. This group faces constant danger as they search for safe-harbor – and possibly the answer to the question of what happened — at the rumored New Eden. This is a play about what happens when the young are left to deal with the disasters in a world they didn’t create. Along the way, the crew experience a strange and yet recognizable landscape. They encounter an authoritarian farm, anarchist Firestarters, feral children, Sad Disneyland, and ruined hometowns. There are moments of intensity and plenty of humor in this play that’s about climate change, social change, coming-of-age, immigration, and the current moment.

Director Benjamin Cole is thrilled to share the dramatic journey of confusion, chaos, and acceptance experienced in this creative new play. “How would you cope as a teenager if all the adults suddenly disappeared,” Cole questions. “We’re challenging our students to take ownership of how they’d take responsibility for themselves and others.” he offers. The show runs a daring 1 hour and 40 minutes with one intermission and aims to inspire audiences throughout. Additional production staff includes Sound Designer, Melanie Chen Cole; Stage Manager, Paul Smith; and Lighting Designer, Liam Sullivan.

Featured in the cast are (Stewart Armstrong, Poway; Bex Balsdon, La Jolla; Allister Bradberry, Solana Beach; Simone Cho, Carmel Valley; Tirzah Cisneros, Poway; Logan Fenner, Carlsbad; Landon Friis, Carlsbad; Wyatt Kirby, Mesa Verde; Charlotte Larson, Carlsbad; Annabelle Mangham, Mira Mesa; Maeve McEvoy, Solana Beach; Kaia Minasian, Rancho Santa Fe; Gabriela Neira, Carmel Valley; Alice Price, Carlsbad; Karmila Rodarte, Solana Beach; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; Harper Smith, Encinitas; Phoebe Thomas, San Marcos, and Maeve Zavattero, Carlsbad.

Performances are May 22nd through May 25th in the Theatre School Studio Space: 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times at 10AM May 22nd and 23rd, 5:30pm May 22nd, 23rd, and 24th, and 2pm May 24th and 25th. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $12 for students. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.

