THE AARON PLAY Will Have World Premiere at Independent Shakespeare Co. Studio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Independent Shakespeare Co. (Indie Shakes) and Coin & Ghost will co-produce the world premiere of THE AARON PLAY, written by Zachary Bones and directed by Carly DW Bones. The limited engagement runs October 16–November 16, 2025 at the Independent Shakespeare Co. Studio in Atwater Village, Los Angeles, with a press opening set for Friday, October 24.

The play picks up where Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus ends, with Aaron the Moor buried up to his chest and left to die by starvation. As Roman guards keep watch and the ghosts of the wronged appear, Aaron plots escape and dreams of reuniting with his son. Blending tragedy, dark humor, and modern theatrical language, THE AARON PLAY interrogates vengeance, justice, and the cycles of violence that shape empire-building.

Artistic leaders Melissa Chalsma (Indie Shakes) and Zach Davidson (Coin & Ghost) praised the work as a bold continuation of Shakespeare’s story and a reflection of both companies’ missions to reimagine classics for contemporary audiences. Bones developed the script after seeing Indie Shakes’ 2018 Titus Andronicus, inspired by questions of what lies beyond the text and how Aaron’s story might continue.

The cast features Bruce Lemon, Jr. as Aaron, with William Gray, Brian Monahan, and Camila Rozo. The creative team includes scenic design by Colin Lawrence, lighting design by Bosco Flanagan, costume design by Alexis Chaney, and video production design by Jennifer Gonzalez.

Ticket Information

THE AARON PLAY runs October 16–November 16, 2025 at the Independent Shakespeare Co. Studio in Atwater Village. Tickets are available at indieshakes.org or by calling 818-710-6306.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP