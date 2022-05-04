THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS Head to Los Angeles on May 23rd

On May 23, 2022, distinguished artists from across the nation's entertainment industry will come together in Los Angeles for The 24 Hour Musicals, the intensive theatrical endeavor where stars from Broadway, film and TV come together to write, compose, rehearse and perform four original musicals within a 24 hour time span at the Bourbon Room.



For 27 years, The 24 Hour Plays® have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater around the world. "We're back," said artistic director Mark Armstrong.

"After two years of creating monologues, plays and musicals through both virtual and hybrid experiences," he said, referencing The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues (which produced 600+ free-to-view theater pieces featuring stars of stage and screen beginning at the onset of the pandemic), "seeing this incredible group of artists gather in person the night before will be incredibly powerful. The following night, actors, writers, composers, directors and choreographers join with a live band for a one-time only theatrical experience. We're grateful to be back on stage and thrilled to partner with the Bourbon Room for this intimate event."

Actors scheduled to participate in this year's event include Emily Kinney (The Walking Dead), Kether Donohue (Pitch Perfect), Andrew Leeds (Barry, The Dropout), Mary Faber (Parks and Recreation), Angelique Cabral (Life in Pieces), Erica Chamblee (House of Cards) Gracie Gillam (Teen Beach Movie), Mary Chieffo (Star Trek: Discovery) and more to be announced soon; writers and composers Lisa Loeb, Lindsey Kraft, J. Holtham, Dan O'Brien, and Rachel Axler; directors Gordon Greenberg, Jaki Bradley and Michael John Garcés. Additional cast and creative team members will be announced soon!

The marathon process for The 24 Hour Musicals begins the night before the show. Performers, composers, directors, choreographers, music directors, musicians and production staff - many who've never worked with (or met!) before-gather for a brief talent orientation where they share special talents, skills and desires - as well as some singing and dancing! At 11 PM, writers and composers begin crafting 15-20 minute musicals overnight; at 9 AM, actors receive their roles and directors, choreographers and musicians begin rehearsal. Less than 12 hours later, they must be ready to perform in front of a live audience.

Following the May 23 event, The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway will return in person this fall for a 22nd year.; in July, the company's annual free professional intensive, The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, brings together 43 early-career artists for a weeklong experience culminating in their own production of The 24 Hour Plays. Season Three of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues is ongoing and licensed partner productions are planned around the world.

Tickets for THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS are available for purchase online at

https://www.stellartickets.com/o/the-bourbon-room-hollywood/events/the-24-hour-musicals/occurrences/2d640efb-8e7e-44d9-9b80-9c3e15047db5

About The 24 Hour Plays® (est. 1995, Mark Armstrong, artistic director)

The 24 Hour Plays® bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. Flagship events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals in New York City, as well as productions in London, Los Angeles, Dublin, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Germany, Athens, Finland, Mexico City, Florence, Denmark and more. Since March 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues have generated 600 new free-to-view theater pieces featuring over 800 artists that have been viewed millions of times.

Each summer, The 24 Hour Plays bring together early-career actors, directors, playwrights, producers and composers for a free professional intensive culminating in their own production of The 24 Hour Plays. Over ten years, this program has introduced audiences and collaborators to a generation of artists who are changing the game in theater, television and film. Partner organizations produce The 24 Hour Plays in professional theaters, colleges and high schools, touching everyone from celebrities to students.

www.24hourplays.com

Twitter/Instagram: @24hourplays