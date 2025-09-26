TALES FROM THE BEYOND Comes to Write Act Repertory in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Write Act Repertory has announced its third annual Cringe Festival 2025. TALES FROM THE BEYOND, World Premiere Series of five one-act plays with special hosts, for a limited run of eight performances.

Step into the shadows of imagination with TALES FROM THE BEYOND, a chilling and thought-provoking anthology of five original one-act plays making their world premiere. Each tale explores the uncanny, the unsettling, and the otherworldly—where reality bends and the unknown takes center stage. From psychological horror to speculative fiction, TALES FROM THE BEYOND invites audiences to confront the fears that lurk just beyond the veil. Each play is a standalone journey into the macabre, yet together they form a tapestry of dread, wonder, and revelation. (18+)

Produced by Write Act Repertory's Producing Artistic Director John Lant with Producers Anne Mesa and David Lvov. The show opens October 11 and runs through October 26, 2025. Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. Tickets are $25 in advance, purchased online. $30 at the door.

The plays are written by playwrights Nathaniel Beaver, Susan C. Hunter, David Lvov, Anne Mesa, Mark Alan Rice and Darrin Yalacki.

Directed by Lance Bagley, Nathaniel Beaver, David Lvov, Anne Mesa, Abigael Peltonen, and Darrin Yalacki.

This cast of 15 includes Kate Bachelor, Sarah Clevinger, Veli Gonzalez, Sonja Hansen, Gail Harder, Morgan Hill, Constance Jiang, Tony Kim, Gabe Legg, Rollence Patugan, Margo Rowder, Alison Rubens and Ramona Yates. Special hosts Bayley Ellenburg and Sean Laraway. Casting by Darrin Yalacki with Jonathan Harrison as Associate

THE AXEMAN COMETH

Written by Mark Alan Rice

Directed by Abigael Peltonen

Cast: Gabe, Legg and Alison Rubens

An unassuming, introverted woman returns home to find herself face-to-face with an axe-wielding intruder. As the night unfolds and every decision becomes a matter of survival, the line between reality and delusion begins to blur.

THE UNBEARABLE UNFAIRNESS OF LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE

Written by Susan C. Hunter

Directed by Lance Bagley

Cast: Gail Harder and Rollence Patugan

What if we had robots to make our lives easier but only if they were allowed to take over.

THE LAST OUTPOST

Written and Directed by Nathaniel Beaver

Cast: Morgan Hill, Tony Kim, Rollence Patugan, Alison Rubens, and Ramona Yates

In 2064, a marine comes face to face with the ultimate decision.

CASTELET PANTIN

Written and Directed by Darrin Yalacki

Cast: Veli Gonzalez and Sonja Hansen

Two friends attend a Carnival and visit a Funhouse only to have their lives changed...for good?

THE RITUAL

Written and Directed by David Lvov and Anne Mesa

Cast: Kate Bachelor, Sarah Clevinger, Morgan Hill, Constance Jiang, Sean Laraway, and Margo Rowder

Four modern day witches reunite in order to contact a higher being but their personal vendettas get in the way and the ritual goes awry with otherworldly consequences.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP