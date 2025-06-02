Sunset ChamberFest Explores Wagner’s Shadow in French Chamber Works at Pasadena Conservatory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sunset ChamberFest continues its 2025 season with a compelling program at the Pasadena Conservatory of Music, examining the lingering influence of Richard Wagner on French composers at the dawn of modernism.

The concert, taking place in Barrett Hall, features works by Liszt, Chausson, Debussy, and Ravel—each chosen to trace the artistic dialogue between Germany’s Romantic giant and France’s emerging musical identity.

The program opens with Liszt’s elegiac Am Grabe Richard Wagners, written in tribute to his son-in-law and artistic contemporary. It’s followed by Chausson’s richly textured Piano Trio, a work that bridges Romantic expressiveness with a distinctly French lyricism. Debussy’s taut, expressive Cello Sonata and Ravel’s String Quartet round out the evening, offering glimpses into how both composers absorbed Wagnerian influence while forging new harmonic and structural paths.

The ensemble includes some of Los Angeles’ most respected chamber musicians: violinists Movses Pogossian and Benjamin Hoffman, violist Aaron Oltman, cellist Michael Kaufman, and pianist Marisa Gupta.

Tickets range from $35 to $75, with reserved seating available.

Event Details:

Location: Barrett Hall, Pasadena Conservatory of Music, 100 North Hill Ave, Pasadena, CA

Ticketing: $75 (Front Row), $50 (Rows 2–3), $35 (General Admission)

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 14% Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 13% Nicole Scherzinger - Sunset Boulevard - 8% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds