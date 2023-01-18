Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Story Pirates to Return to Los Angeles in March

The performance will take place Saturday, March 11.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Story Pirates to Return to Los Angeles in March

Story Pirates, the 2022 Webby and iHeart Radio Awards Winner for Best Children's Podcast, will present Story Pirates Live on Stage! on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 4:30pm at The Saban Theatre (8440 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills). All proceeds from this benefit performance will go to Story PIrates Changemakers, the nonprofit arm of Story Pirates whose mission is to ensure that our programs are accessible to under-resourced schools, children, and families. Featuring favorite Story Pirates Peter and Eric from the popular podcast, Alex and Andrew from Los Angeles PBS affiliate KLCS's SPTV, and a video appearance by fan favorite DJ Squirm-a-lot, this annual benefit performance is Los Angeles' only chance to purchase tickets to see Story Pirates perform live and in person this year. Story Pirates Live on Stage! will feature improv-based sketches based on ideas from children in the audience as well as hit songs from the podcast. The benefit will also include the world premiere live performance of the popular song "Fart Out Loud Day." Past special guests at this annual event include Jon Stewart, Aubrey Plaza, Conan O'Brien, Billy Eichner, Rachel Bloom, Amber Ruffin, John Oliver, and many more.

In addition to being recognized as one of the best podcasts for children by Vulture, WIRED, The New York Times, and Parents, Story Pirates also has published a critically acclaimed book series with Random House, produced award-winning albums featuring artists like Lin-Manuel Miranda, and produces SPTV for public television in markets nationwide to further their pursuit of nurturing and inspiring the big thinkers, dreamers, and creative problem solvers of tomorrow. With over 65 million downloads, The Story Pirates Podcast takes stories written by kids and turns them into comedy and original songs. Made up of talented comedians, songwriters and frequent celebrity guests, Story Pirates inspire kids to create, bringing laughter to kids and grownups of all ages with hilarious sketches, catchy original songs from all genres, and interviews with the creative geniuses (kids!) behind the stories. They have an impressive roster of Story Pirates alumni including Amber Ruffin, Stephanie Hsu, Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Michelle Wolfe and Kristen Schaal. Past special guests of the podcast include Julie Andrews, Kristen Bell, John Oliver, Dax Shepard, Sasheer Zamata, Cecily Strong, Billy Eichner, Natasha Rothwell, Claire Danes and more. The Story Pirates Podcast recently won the Signal Podcast Awards top Gold honors for both Kid's Podcast as well as Best Music/Score.

Story Pirates Live on Stage! will allow fans to participate in the comedy-improv action while benefiting a great cause. General admission ticket prices are $50. VIP experiences are available for $150 and include priority seating, Story Pirates merchandise and a post-show meet and greet with the cast. Tickets are on sale now and available by visiting storypirates.com/buy-tickets.

MORE ABOUT STORY PIRATES

The Story Pirates are a nationally renowned group of top comedians, musicians, best-selling authors and incredible teachers with twenty years of experience creating content that celebrates the imaginations of kids. Winner of both the 2020 and 2022 iHeartRadio Award and the Webby Award for Best Kids and Family Podcast, The Story Pirates Podcast is one of the top three kids and family podcasts in the world. Downloaded more than 65 million times and featuring songs and sketches based on stories written by kids the podcast and albums special guests include top talent like Julie Andrews, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristen Bell, John Oliver, Dax Shepard, Sasheer Zamata, Cecily Strong, Billy Eichner, Natasha Rothwell, Claire Danes and many more.

Their nonprofit arm, Story Pirates Changemakers, brings life-changing arts and literacy tools to under-resourced schools and communities. This multiple award-winning arts education organization brings excitement to literacy learning.

SPTV, which airs on several PBS affiliates around the country, won a 2022 Silver Anthem Award, which celebrates purpose and mission-driven work.

The Pirates have released three critically acclaimed middle-grade books with Random House Children's Books and several award-winning albums, all based on ideas from kids around the world. The Creator Club, their subscription service, features activities, live-streamed classes, a weekend radio show, and videos to entertain and encourage creativity for kids at home.

In fall 2021, the Story Pirates creative team produced the very first Looney Tunes podcast for Warner Bros. Animation, Bugs and Daffy's Thanksgiving Road Trip which was recently featured on NPR.

For more on The Story Pirates Podcast, Story Pirates Live! and upcoming events, please visit storypirates.com.

For more information on Story Pirates Changemakers please visit storypirateschangemakers.org.

Follow Story PIrates on social media:

Instagram: @storypirates

Twitter: @storypirates

Facebook: facebook.com/storypirates

Youtube: youtube.com/storypirates

The Story Pirates Podcast is available wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.




CYCLE OF POVERTY Reading Festival Comes to A Noise Within in February Photo
CYCLE OF POVERTY Reading Festival Comes to A Noise Within in February
Lower Depth Theatre partners with A Noise Within's 'Noise Now' community engagement series to present 'Cycle of Poverty' reading festival.
Heidi Duckler Dance Presents TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES: COME AS YOU ARE Photo
Heidi Duckler Dance Presents TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES: COME AS YOU ARE
Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) is excited to announce our fifth salon as part of Truth or Consequences, a curated series of transdisciplinary salons, now at a secret location in Downtown Los Angeles. Come As You Are is an evening of live music, performance, and deep discussion that will take place on January 29th from 5pm - 8pm at the Bendix Building in the Fashion District of Downtown LA. 
Verdi Chorus Presents The Fox Singers in A SERENADE TO MUSIC Next Month Photo
Verdi Chorus Presents The Fox Singers in A SERENADE TO MUSIC Next Month
The 39th season of the Verdi Chorus continues with the Fox Singers, presented by the Verdi Chorus and the Sahm Family Foundation, in A Serenade To Music for one night only at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica on February 25, at 7:30pm. 
Musical Theatre West Kicks Off The New Year With 9 TO 5 Next Month Photo
Musical Theatre West Kicks Off The New Year With 9 TO 5 Next Month
Fifteen years after it made its original appearance in the Los Angeles theater scene, 9 to 5, The Musical is debuting on the Musical Theatre West stage! Musical Theatre West (MTW), Long Beach's premier theater company, will bring some of Dolly Parton's award-winning music to life for its first show of the 2023 season.

More Hot Stories For You


Heidi Duckler Dance Presents TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES: COME AS YOU AREHeidi Duckler Dance Presents TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES: COME AS YOU ARE
January 18, 2023

Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) is excited to announce our fifth salon as part of Truth or Consequences, a curated series of transdisciplinary salons, now at a secret location in Downtown Los Angeles. Come As You Are is an evening of live music, performance, and deep discussion that will take place on January 29th from 5pm - 8pm at the Bendix Building in the Fashion District of Downtown LA. 
Verdi Chorus Presents The Fox Singers in A SERENADE TO MUSIC Next MonthVerdi Chorus Presents The Fox Singers in A SERENADE TO MUSIC Next Month
January 18, 2023

The 39th season of the Verdi Chorus continues with the Fox Singers, presented by the Verdi Chorus and the Sahm Family Foundation, in A Serenade To Music for one night only at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica on February 25, at 7:30pm. 
Musical Theatre West Kicks Off The New Year With 9 TO 5 Next MonthMusical Theatre West Kicks Off The New Year With 9 TO 5 Next Month
January 18, 2023

Fifteen years after it made its original appearance in the Los Angeles theater scene, 9 to 5, The Musical is debuting on the Musical Theatre West stage! Musical Theatre West (MTW), Long Beach's premier theater company, will bring some of Dolly Parton's award-winning music to life for its first show of the 2023 season.
The Wayward Artist Announces Season Six; AVENUE Q, YELLOW FACE, and MoreThe Wayward Artist Announces Season Six; AVENUE Q, YELLOW FACE, and More
January 18, 2023

After its first five years of success in bringing “wayward” theatre to Orange County audiences, The Wayward Artist announces its most ambitious season yet. In Season Six, The Wayward Artist will bring nine different shows to its stage, including six main stage shows and three shows from Wayward Voices, the company’s unique program designed to amplify, enhance, and empower BIPOC voices in theatre. 
TREELOGY: A Musical Portrait of California's Redwood, Sequoia and Joshua Trees Receives its World PremiereTREELOGY: A Musical Portrait of California's Redwood, Sequoia and Joshua Trees Receives its World Premiere
January 18, 2023

Treelogy is a celebration and a call to action to save California's beloved and iconic trees.  Inspired by California's epic wildfires chronicled by The New York Times journalist John Branch, The Soraya's Executive and Artistic Director, Thor Steingraber, and artist in residence Etienne Gara, have created a musical response to the fires, and a tribute to these precious trees.  
share