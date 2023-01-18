Story Pirates to Return to Los Angeles in March

Story Pirates, the 2022 Webby and iHeart Radio Awards Winner for Best Children's Podcast, will present Story Pirates Live on Stage! on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 4:30pm at The Saban Theatre (8440 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills). All proceeds from this benefit performance will go to Story PIrates Changemakers, the nonprofit arm of Story Pirates whose mission is to ensure that our programs are accessible to under-resourced schools, children, and families. Featuring favorite Story Pirates Peter and Eric from the popular podcast, Alex and Andrew from Los Angeles PBS affiliate KLCS's SPTV, and a video appearance by fan favorite DJ Squirm-a-lot, this annual benefit performance is Los Angeles' only chance to purchase tickets to see Story Pirates perform live and in person this year. Story Pirates Live on Stage! will feature improv-based sketches based on ideas from children in the audience as well as hit songs from the podcast. The benefit will also include the world premiere live performance of the popular song "Fart Out Loud Day." Past special guests at this annual event include Jon Stewart, Aubrey Plaza, Conan O'Brien, Billy Eichner, Rachel Bloom, Amber Ruffin, John Oliver, and many more.

In addition to being recognized as one of the best podcasts for children by Vulture, WIRED, The New York Times, and Parents, Story Pirates also has published a critically acclaimed book series with Random House, produced award-winning albums featuring artists like Lin-Manuel Miranda, and produces SPTV for public television in markets nationwide to further their pursuit of nurturing and inspiring the big thinkers, dreamers, and creative problem solvers of tomorrow. With over 65 million downloads, The Story Pirates Podcast takes stories written by kids and turns them into comedy and original songs. Made up of talented comedians, songwriters and frequent celebrity guests, Story Pirates inspire kids to create, bringing laughter to kids and grownups of all ages with hilarious sketches, catchy original songs from all genres, and interviews with the creative geniuses (kids!) behind the stories. They have an impressive roster of Story Pirates alumni including Amber Ruffin, Stephanie Hsu, Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Michelle Wolfe and Kristen Schaal. Past special guests of the podcast include Julie Andrews, Kristen Bell, John Oliver, Dax Shepard, Sasheer Zamata, Cecily Strong, Billy Eichner, Natasha Rothwell, Claire Danes and more. The Story Pirates Podcast recently won the Signal Podcast Awards top Gold honors for both Kid's Podcast as well as Best Music/Score.

Story Pirates Live on Stage! will allow fans to participate in the comedy-improv action while benefiting a great cause. General admission ticket prices are $50. VIP experiences are available for $150 and include priority seating, Story Pirates merchandise and a post-show meet and greet with the cast. Tickets are on sale now and available by visiting storypirates.com/buy-tickets.

MORE ABOUT STORY PIRATES

The Story Pirates are a nationally renowned group of top comedians, musicians, best-selling authors and incredible teachers with twenty years of experience creating content that celebrates the imaginations of kids. Winner of both the 2020 and 2022 iHeartRadio Award and the Webby Award for Best Kids and Family Podcast, The Story Pirates Podcast is one of the top three kids and family podcasts in the world. Downloaded more than 65 million times and featuring songs and sketches based on stories written by kids the podcast and albums special guests include top talent like Julie Andrews, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristen Bell, John Oliver, Dax Shepard, Sasheer Zamata, Cecily Strong, Billy Eichner, Natasha Rothwell, Claire Danes and many more.

Their nonprofit arm, Story Pirates Changemakers, brings life-changing arts and literacy tools to under-resourced schools and communities. This multiple award-winning arts education organization brings excitement to literacy learning.

SPTV, which airs on several PBS affiliates around the country, won a 2022 Silver Anthem Award, which celebrates purpose and mission-driven work.

The Pirates have released three critically acclaimed middle-grade books with Random House Children's Books and several award-winning albums, all based on ideas from kids around the world. The Creator Club, their subscription service, features activities, live-streamed classes, a weekend radio show, and videos to entertain and encourage creativity for kids at home.

In fall 2021, the Story Pirates creative team produced the very first Looney Tunes podcast for Warner Bros. Animation, Bugs and Daffy's Thanksgiving Road Trip which was recently featured on NPR.

For more on The Story Pirates Podcast, Story Pirates Live! and upcoming events, please visit storypirates.com.

For more information on Story Pirates Changemakers please visit storypirateschangemakers.org.

