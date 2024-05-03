Spotlight: IDINA MENZEL at The Wiltern

Idina Menzel in concert at The Wiltern - July 23, 2024
Multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter and Tony Award-winning performer, Idina Menzel will be in concert at The Wiltern on July 23 on the Los Angeles stop of her “Take Me or Leave Me Tour”.
The tour will feature fan favorites from throughout her illustrious career, showcasing iconic hits from “Wicked,” “Rent,” and newer music from her electrifying dance album, Drama Queen, which was released this past Summer. Idina Menzel will be an entertaining show for Fanzels of all ages.
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos