Spotlight: IDINA MENZEL at The Wiltern

Multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter and Tony Award-winning performer, Idina Menzel will be in concert at The Wiltern on July 23 on the Los Angeles stop of her “Take Me or Leave Me Tour”.

The tour will feature fan favorites from throughout her illustrious career, showcasing iconic hits from “Wicked,” “Rent,” and newer music from her electrifying dance album, Drama Queen, which was released this past Summer. Idina Menzel will be an entertaining show for Fanzels of all ages.

