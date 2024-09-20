Spotlight: FAUST at The Soraya

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Don't Miss the Premiere of Randy Newman's FAUST: The Concert, produced by The Soraya

Good and evil battle it out in an American retelling of the classic story. *Randy Newman’s only musical features the songwriter’s unmatched wit and some of his greatest songs. Thirty years since Newman’s album debuted, the rock, Gospel, pop, and Broadway-inspired tunes are as timely and catchy as ever. Following in the footsteps of James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Elton John, and Bonnie Raitt, this Soraya-produced original concert will feature an all-star cast of fresh talent led by two Broadway phenoms – Reeve Carney (Showtime’s Penny Dreadful and Hadestown) as the Devil and Javier Muñoz (In the Heights and Hamilton) as The Lord.

*Please note: Randy Newman will not be performing in "Randy Newman’s FAUST: The Concert."

