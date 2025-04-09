Spotlight: RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CAROUSEL, A CONCERT at Herberger Theater Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On April 26-27, CENTER STAGE Arizona Musicfest and the Herberger Theater Center will present Carousel, A Concert, an 80th-anniversary celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s iconic musical.

This rare concert production brings the beloved classic to life with a full 40-piece orchestra and a cast of acclaimed performers. Erica Spyres, who played Julie Jordan in Broadway’s 2018 revival, stars alongside James Snyder as Billy Bigelow and Fox 10’s Cory McCloskey as the Starkeeper.

Experience the sweeping melodies and powerful storytelling that have made Carousel a favorite for generations. Tickets are selling quickly—secure yours today before they’re gone.

