Special Benefit Performance of FROZEN Tour Will Take Place at Hollywood Pantages Theatre in January

The Actors Fund announced that Disney's Frozen, the Tony Award®-nominated Best Musical, will hold a Special Performance of the North American Tour at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre (6233 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles) on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Proceeds from the performance will benefit the programs and services of The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that helps everyone in performing arts and entertainment.

Tickets are on sale today exclusively to members of The Actors Fund and will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, November 21st at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/Frozen or at www.Ticketmaster.com.

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, the North American tour of Frozen will celebrate its official opening at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles December 4, 2019 - February 2, 2020. Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has emerged as the biggest hit musical of the last two Broadway seasons, breaking four house records at its New York home, the legendary St. James Theatre. Its global footprint will soon expand to include London, Australia, Japan, and Hamburg, in addition to the Broadway and North American tour companies.

The Frozen North American tour stars Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Joining them are principal cast members Austin Colby as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse as Weselton, Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven, as well as Stella Cobb (Young Anna), Alyssa Kim (Young Elsa), Jaiden Klein (Young Elsa), and Arwen Monzon-Sanders (Young Anna).

Frozen also features Caelan Creaser, C.K. Edwards, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Ralph Meitzler, Kelly Methven, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.

A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it they'll have to look inside themselves first.

Frozen is melting hearts on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

FROZEN is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You