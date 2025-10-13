Solo Comedy THE ABNORMAL HEART US Tour Dates Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The acclaimed solo comedy The Abnormal Heart, written and performed by Parker Mills, directed by Marilyn McIntyre, and produced by Dawn Sebock, has announced upcoming performances in Seattle, Cleveland, and Chicago following its 2024 Off-Broadway United Solo Pride Award win and sold-out Hollywood Fringe Festival run.

The 80-minute piece follows the comic misadventures of a “brave,” unsuccessful, middle-aged gay man navigating faith, love, and absurdity—from pretending to be a born-again Christian to a stint in phone sex to nearly dying while dressed as a gorilla. Both heartfelt and irreverent, The Abnormal Heart celebrates the resilience of the human spirit and the idea that a heart never truly breaks—it just gets “a little banged up.”

Two public dress rehearsals will be held at the Howard Fine Acting Studio in Los Angeles on Friday, October 17 at 4:30 p.m. and Monday, October 20 at 8:30 p.m. (free with reservation at theabnormalheart.ludus.com).

The tour begins with a performance at the Starstuff Festival in Seattle’s Reverie Ballroom on October 25 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Kennedy’s Cabaret at Playhouse Square, Cleveland on November 21–22 at 8 p.m., and The Den Theatre, Chicago on March 6–7, 2026, at 7 p.m. Additional dates will be announced soon.

Tickets and more information are available at astrolab.productions, playhousesquare.org, and thedentheatre.com.

Mills, an actor and educator, has taught storytelling and solo performance across the U.S., including at The Howard Fine Acting Studio and Homeboy Industries, and is a member of Rogue Machine and Pacific Resident Theatre. McIntyre’s five-decade acting career spans stage, film, and television, and she has directed numerous new works. Sebock, a Cleveland native, brings a diverse background in production and project management across entertainment and finance.

