Society Of Composers & Lyricists Applauds Introduction Of Block BEARD Act

The Society of Composers & Lyricists (SCL) applauds the bipartisan leadership of Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC), Chris Coons (D-DE), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Adam Schiff (D-CA) for introducing the Block Bad Electronic Art and Recording Distributors (Block BEARD) Act of 2025. This much-needed legislation would give copyright owners the ability to seek federal court action to block foreign piracy operations that are actively trafficking in stolen creative content.

"As creators, composers, and lyricists, our work is our livelihood-and the foundation of a thriving creative economy," said Ashley Irwin, President of the Society of Composers & Lyricists. "Foreign piracy sites exploit our work without consent or compensation, undermining the creative contributions of thousands of professionals and putting American consumers at risk. The Block BEARD Act is a focused and lawful tool to defend intellectual property rights and ensure our industry remains viable in the digital age."

Irwin continued: "We thank Senators Tillis, Coons, Blackburn, and Schiff for their commitment to protecting the work of American creators and for advancing legislation that strikes the right balance between enforcement, due process, and free expression. This bill addresses a long-standing vulnerability in U.S. copyright enforcement, and it does so in a way that aligns with global best practices and upholds the principles of fairness and creative freedom. The SCL joins fellow creative industry organizations in urging Congress to advance the Block BEARD Act swiftly and decisively. The integrity of our profession-and the future of America's creative workforce-depends on strong, enforceable protections against global digital piracy."